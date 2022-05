After being dubbed the winner of the 20th season of “American Idol,” Noah Thompson says he is happy to be back in his home state of Kentucky. As he spoke to the Louisville Courier, Noah Thompson revealed how relieved he is to be back in Kentucky after the “American Idol” season finale. “I am back home, finally. This is the best state on earth. There is no place like home, I just love all of Kentucky.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO