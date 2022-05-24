ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa's bottle bill awaits governor's signature

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in more than four decades, the Iowa Senate voted Monday to overhaul the state’s bottle and can redemption program. Senate File 2378 is now headed to Gov. Kim...

Iowa Legislature Votes To Erase Certain Taxes During Final Days

Des Moines, Iowa — Before the Iowa Legislature adjourned for the year early Wednesday, legislators voted to erase income taxes on the one-thousand dollar bonuses Governor Reynolds distributed to teachers and police out of federal pandemic funds. The bill also erases sales taxes on some feminine hygiene products as well as diapers for babies and adults.
Lawsuit challenges Iowa’s gender-balance requirement for judicial selection panel

Two Iowans are suing the state over gender-based restrictions to serve on the State Judicial Nominating Commission. Rachel Raak Law of Correctionville, and Micah Broekemeier of Iowa City, are suing Robert Gast in his capacity as state court administrator for Iowa’s Judicial Branch. The lawsuit was filed earlier this week in the U.S. District Court […] The post Lawsuit challenges Iowa’s gender-balance requirement for judicial selection panel appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Reynolds targets two more Republican state representatives

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds made four more endorsements in Iowa House races on Wednesday, including endorsing the challenger of a second Republican incumbent and endorsed one incumbent over a third who were drawn into the same district. She is backing candidates who support her “pro-taxpayer, pro-law...
Slight increase in Iowa unemployment claims

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of people filing for unemployment for the first time rose slightly last week in Iowa. At the same time, people filing for continued benefits continued to drop. Over 1,300 people filed for initial benefits last week. That's 57 more than the week before.
New aid available to Iowa nonprofits from American Rescue Plan Act

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa non-profits are now eligible for a share of $20 million dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The money will be distributed by the Iowa Economic Development Authority via a program called the Nonprofit Innovation Fund. Eligible non-profits can apply for anywhere from $500,000-$3 million in federal funds. […]
Three candidates in the running for state auditor

There are three candidates running for state auditor in 2022. Republicans will choose between two candidates during the June 7 primary election. Todd Halbur and Mary Ann Hanusa are both running for the Republican nomination. The winner will take on incumbent Democratic auditor Rob Sand, who is seeking re-election with...
Iowa Democrats vote down Republican governor’s commission appointees

(The Center Square) – Iowa Senate Democrats on Tuesday voted down Gov. Kim Reynolds’ four appointees for the State Judicial Nominating Commission. Those appointees were Gwen Ecklund, Jeremy Kidd, Kathleen Law, and Derek Muller. Reynolds accused Democrats’ decisions as “partisan politics." Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville,...
What will change with new Iowa bottle bill

PELLA, Iowa — A new bottle and can redemption law has been settled on by Iowa lawmakers after a decade of attempts to re-write it. Under the new measure, grocers and other retailers can opt out of accepting cans and bottles. Those who do still redeem cans and bottles will be compensated at three cents […]
Taking a look at NRA donations among Iowa's congressional delegation

WASHINGTON — In the days since the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School, many have taken their outrage over the tragedy to social media. Some posts criticize the amount of campaign donations Iowa lawmakers have accepted from the National Rifle Association (NRA). Many of those posts cite a list...
The number of Iowans with COVID-19 increase, but at a slower rate

DES MOINES, Iowa — COVID-19 cases across Iowa continue to rise, but at a slower rate than the week before. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 4,739 people tested positive for the disease in the last week. That’s up nearly 200 cases from the week before.
An Easy Way to Find a Gravesite in the State of Iowa

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, many of us will be heading out to pay respects to our nation's fallen soldiers and all of the loved ones we've lost over the years. However, it can sometimes be tricky to remember exactly where our friends' and families' gravesites are. This...
GOP Leaders Say Tax Cut Plan the ‘Crown Jewel’ of Iowa’s 2022 Legislative Session

FILE - In a Wednesday, June 3, 2020 file photo, State Representatives stand at their desks during the opening prayer in the Iowa House chambers, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa as lawmakers returned Wednesday after suspending the session when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March. The Iowa Legislature adjourned for the year Sunday, June 14, 2020 after a session shortened by the coronavirus pandemic and altered by chaotic street protests over police treatment of African Americans. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Iowa Senate passes bottle bill

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Lawmakers in the Iowa Senate passed a revised bottle bill, this version of the bill is what the house had passed a month ago. Changes to Iowa’s bottle bill include an option for grocers to opt out of can and bottle redemption. Also...
