Iowa's bottle bill awaits governor's signature

FILE - In a Wednesday, June 3, 2020 file photo, State Representatives stand at their desks during the opening prayer in the Iowa House chambers, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa as lawmakers returned Wednesday after suspending the session when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March. The Iowa Legislature adjourned for the year Sunday, June 14, 2020 after a session shortened by the coronavirus pandemic and altered by chaotic street protests over police treatment of African Americans. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
