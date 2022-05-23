ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Doctors - Series 23: 48. Incurable

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma goes on a flight of fancy when...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Husband of Slain Uvalde Teacher Dies of Heart Attack After Dropping Off Flowers at Her Memorial

Click here to read the full article. The family of Irma Garcia — one of the two teachers who sacrificed their lives to save their students at the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas — is now also mourning the loss of another family member. Garcia’s husband, Joe, died Thursday of a heart attack, minutes after dropping off flowers at her memorial, The New York Times reports. “Extremely heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief,” wrote John Martinez, Garcia’s nephew, on Twitter. “I truly am at a...
UVALDE, TX
Hello Magazine

Kevin Bacon faces heartache as co-star passes away from cancer

Kevin Bacon's City on a Hill co-star Marnie Schulenburg has tragically passed away from cancer at the age of 37. The Hollywood star worked alongside Marnie in the Showtime program, with her death being announced last week. The actress left behind her husband Zack Robidas and the couple's two-year-old daughter...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Hunter White: Baby died after father fell asleep on sofa

Two parents have been sentenced for cruelty to a baby who died from asphyxiation after his father fell asleep on a sofa while holding him. Nottingham Crown Court heard two-week-old Hunter White could not breathe after he slipped down between his father and the sofa. The court was told father...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Comedian Phil Butler 'died in his sleep' during P&O cruise

A comedian who died in his sleep on a cruise ship had earlier complained of a "pain in his arm", an inquest heard. Phil Butler, a regular performer at Cromer Pier in Norfolk, was working for P&O cruises when he died on 17 October. The 51-year-old, from Clacton in Essex,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Baby who lived for just 27 minutes would have survived if his mother had been admitted to hospital and not turned away twice and told to drive to maternity unit over an hour away, inquest hears

A first time mother whose baby was alive for less than 30 minutes was told she should drive an hour to the next hospital because her nearest had no available beds, an inquest heard. Rachel Higgs was refused admission to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate,...
HEALTH
BBC

Autistic boy's cat companion through to awards final

A cat that helps an 11-year-old boy who has autism cope with anxiety is through to this year's National Cat Awards. Chicken, who is companion to Elliot Abery from Thatcham, Berkshire, is one of three cats shortlisted in the "Furr-ever Friends" category. The 10-year-old feline shares a "special bond" with...
PETS
BBC

Star Hobson: Review into toddler's death frustrating, family says

The family of murdered Star Hobson say the findings of a review into her death have left them "angry and frustrated". Star's mother Frankie Smith and her partner Savannah Brockhill were jailed for their roles in the toddler's death. The report found professionals accepted the couple's explanations for Star's injuries...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Owner who gave injured dog DIY staple surgery banned

A dog owner who attempted DIY surgery with a stapler has been banned from keeping dogs for seven years. Aftab Karim, of Huddersfield, claimed he could not afford vet fees when his dog, Luna, was bitten by another dog. The RSPCA was alerted to concerns about the animal, and found...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Concerns about bruises not taken seriously enough

A failure by police and social workers to fully investigate bruises on murdered schoolboy Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was a "pivotal" moment to save him, a review has found. The six-year-old died at his step-mother's home in Solihull in June 2020. Emma Tustin was jailed for murder and Arthur's father Thomas Hughes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Hospital prepared for more tests on boy in coma

A High Court judge is considering whether a boy at the centre of a treatment dispute after suffering brain damage should undergo further tests. Specialists treating Archie Battersbee, 12, at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think it "highly likely" he is dead and say life support treatment should end.
HEALTH
BBC

Sacked Seighford Hall caretaker gave away £5m Tudor carving

A rare Tudor carved panel was removed from a listed building because a caretaker had thought it to be rotten and "riddled with wood worm and dry rot," an employment tribunal has heard. Brian Wilson allowed a businessman to remove the artefact, with an estimated value of up to £5m,...
U.K.
BBC

Sue Gray report: 'I wish I'd taken a fine to be with my dying husband'

"I wish I hadn't followed the rules, I'd have taken the fine," Sara said, adding she would have given anything to spend more time with her dying husband. She told BBC Radio 5 Live she followed the rules because she thought the government was doing the right thing. Like many...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy