If grocery markets and crowded retail stores are anything to go by, about half of Santa Barbara thinks it’s a good idea to wear a mask indoors in public places, even though the mask mandate was eliminated in February. Employees who meet regular customers and first-time visitors face-to-face every day have seen coworkers and friends absent from work because of a rise in COVID cases, and they’ve decided to be careful. The numbers at the county COVID dashboard bear out what they’ve seen: The new-cases graph bounces up and down, but since April, the trajectory has steadily gone up, with the county’s weekly coronavirus cases this past week roughly doubling.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO