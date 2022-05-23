ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

7 ideal places for Atlanta singles who need a break from dating apps

By Rose Kennedy
AccessAtlanta
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDating apps aren’t the only way to strike up romance. There’s also this quaint method called dating in person; aka IRL (’in real life’ for those of you behind on your text message shorthand). In-person dates immediately rule out catfishing, and you can find out...

www.accessatlanta.com

adventuresinatlanta.com

MIDNIGHT MARKET ATLANTA 2022

21+ Food Festival– Midnight Market to Pop-Up in Atlanta June 2022. Midnight Market is an All Night Happy Hour for Foodies who love to eat, drink, & dance! Originally from NYC, the 21+ food fest will be popping up at Atlantic Station for two nights- June 10 & June 11. Atlanta is the first stop of their national tour of experiential 21 and over food festivals. Midnight Market brings together the fun of a night out with the deliciousness of a food festival. It is more than just a typical street fair, it’s a foodie nightlife event complete with DJ entertainment, activities, and a cocktail bar. In celebration of the Atlanta debut there will also be a roller skating rink on-site along with a pop-up artisan market experience.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother reported postpartum depression after allegedly dragging son on Atlanta airport floor, Atlanta officials say

Airport staffers at Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson Airport said that they witnessed a mom dragging her child on the airport floor. The mom was said to have reported postpartum depression to authorities. This incident has called the voices of a few health officials such as therapist Rae Lynn Mathis stating that the mom could have been very out of touch with what her child was going through.
ATLANTA, GA
mommypoppins.com

Memorial Day Weekend 2022: Top Things to Do in Atlanta with Kids

Looking for the best things to do in Atlanta this Memorial Day weekend? Here are some family-friendly events and activities to add to your weekend list!. Most Atlanta students are singing, "School's Out For Summer" this weekend! That's our cue as parents to find fun ways to keep them busy and make some summer memories. If you haven't been to the Georgia Renaissance Festival yet, this is the last weekend to enjoy turkey "legges," the corkscrew slide, and jousters. It's also your last chance to hit Super Spring Saturdays at Washington Farms in Bogart —kids go crazy for the jumping pad, slides, petting zoo, paintball, and ziplines. Families can honor the men and women who died in service to our country at Stone Mountain Park's Memorial Day tribute —each weekend night, visitors watch the laser light spectacular followed by a special patriotic fireworks show. Military personnel (active, veterans, and retired) receive a free attractions pass May 27-30, while immediate family members save over 40 percent.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Longtime Atlanta meteorologist Johnny Beckman dies

ATLANTA — A beloved longtime Atlanta meteorologist has died. Johnny Beckman has passed away, his daughter shared on social media. He graced hundreds of thousands of screens during his 40-year career in the local television industry, according to his LinkedIn page. He died on Sunday. The metro Atlanta icon...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

5-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Allatoona identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 5-year-old child drowned Saturday afternoon in Clear Creek on Lake Allatoona in Bartow County, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The child, who DNR officials have identified as Kaiden Franklin, was reported missing just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday. According to witnesses, Franklin was...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
secretatlanta.co

6 Fantastic Farmers’ Markets In And Around Atlanta

If you’re looking to support local farmers, or help the environment by sticking to local produce, check out these incredible farmers markets in and around Atlanta. From Ponce City Market’s weekly extravaganza, to smaller farmers’ markets that ooze that peach state charm, keep scrolling and find your new favorite farmers’ market, today!
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Police searching for missing man in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clay County Police Department announced that it needs help locating 23-year-old Juntez Ervins. Ervins is described as 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen May 27, 2022 around 12:00 p.m. at 11100 block of Torino Drive...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
secretatlanta.co

Hop Aboard This Historic Railway For A Nostalgic Trip Through North Georgia

There was something so romantic about trains in the past, and this experience is guaranteed to serve up some classic nostalgia. Although high-speed rail systems and wi-fi may be taking over, there are still so many scenic gems that are being maintained nationwide to preserve these historic railways, and Georgia is no exception.
BLUE RIDGE, GA

