ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nadal reaches French Open 2nd round; Wawrinka ousted

By Associated Press
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS — Rafael Nadal and all of his aches and pains reached the second round of the French Open. The 13-time champion at Roland Garros beat Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round on Court Philippe Chatrier....

sports.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

John McEnroe and Tim Henman clash in an awkward live TV debate over Wimbledon's ban on Russian players, with the three-time champion calling for a BOYCOTT if Novak Djokovic and Co believe the decision is a 'mistake'

Former tennis stars John McEnroe and Tim Henman clashed in an awkward live TV debate over Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from their tournament this summer - after the ATP and WTA stripped it of its ranking points following the controversial move. Wimbledon will now effectively be...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Roland Garros 2022: Djokovic booed by the crowd after an explosion of anger!

Overwhelming victory on his debut at the Roland Garros 2022 for world number 1 Novak Djokovic, who yesterday walked on the rubble of Yoshito Nishioka (6-3 6-1 6-0) albeit with some initial difficulties. In the second round, he will find the Slovak Alex Molcan for what will be a sentimentally special match for Djokovic, who will find his historic coach and friend Marian Vajda but this time alongside his rival.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Philippe Chatrier
Person
Suzanne Lenglen
ClutchPoints

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic’s emotional French Open tribute to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Veteran tennis player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga announced that he would be retiring following the 2022 French Open. Given his struggles with injury in recent years, many thought it possible that Tsonga’s opening match at Roland Garros in the first round could be his last. That was indeed the case, as the 37-year-old lost in four sets to world no. 8 Casper Ruud, succumbing to a shoulder injury in the final set. After the match, the French Tennis Federation held a special ceremony for Tsonga, with tennis greats Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray all paying tribute to the French tennis player.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Swiss
Tennis World Usa

Simona Halep: I had a panic attack on court today

Former world No. 1 Simona Halep revealed she had a panic attack during her French Open second round meeting versus Zheng Qinven. Halep made a great start to the match as she was up by a set and a break before she shut down and lost the match in three sets.
TENNIS
BBC

French Open: Former champion Simona Halep suffers panic attack in defeat

Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app. Former champion Simona Halep suffered a mid-match panic attack as the Romanian lost her second-round match at the French Open. The 30-year-old appeared to have difficulties with her...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Andrey Rublev almost hits court-sweeper in moment of rage (WATCH)

Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev admitted his behavior after the first set of his French Open first round meeting versus Sonwoo Kwon was unacceptable. After losing a first set tie-break, Rublev completely lost his cool as he took a ball out of his pocket, smashed it - the ball hit his chair and ricocheted back onto the court.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Carlos Alcaraz saves match point to remain in French Open

PARIS (AP) — This was the sort of point in the sort of contest that, if 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz eventually reaches the heights so many believe he will, the lucky folks on hand at Court Simonne Mathieu on Wednesday night just might regale dinner guests for years with tales that begin, “We were there when ... .”
TENNIS
The Independent

Martina Navratilova bemused players could miss Wimbledon over ranking points

Nine-time Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova has expressed her bemusement at talk star players may snub the Championships this summer due to the lack of ranking points.It was confirmed on Friday the WTA and ATP would not offer any points for the All England Club tournament after Wimbledon chiefs made the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing due to the war in Ukraine.Former world number one Naomi Osaka hinted on Monday she may skip the third grand slam of the season while even Briton’s Cameron Norrie conceded the Championships had been reduced to “almost an exhibition”.“First of all...
TENNIS
ESPN

Rafael Nadal, 35, reaches 300 career Grand Slam match wins at French Open, 'the most important tournament of the year for me'

PARIS -- Rafael Nadal reached 300 career Grand Slam match victories by defeating Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the second round at Roland Garros. The only real blip for 13-time French Open champion Nadal on Wednesday night in Court Philippe Chatrier came near the end, when he was broken by the 139th-ranked Frenchman while serving for the match at 5-3. But Nadal broke right back to improve to 107-3 at Roland Garros.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes 2-set hole to win at French Open

PARIS — Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2021 runner-up, overcame a two-set deficit against Lorenzo Musetti to advance to the second round at Roland Garros – a year after blowing a two-set lead in the final against Novak Djokovic. Tsitsipas needed more than 3 1/2 hours to turn things around...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy