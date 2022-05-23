N.M. father arrested after infant found with severe injuries including 14 broken ribs, brain bleed

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (TCD) -- A father was arrested for child abuse after his infant was reportedly found with several severe injuries.

According to a news release from the Alamogordo Police Department, on Tuesday, May 17, officers and detectives responded to the 1000 block of Mescalero Avenue to a report of a 2-month-old child choking.

At the scene, the infant was reportedly found unresponsive, and lifesaving measures were performed. Police say the 2-month-old was transported to the Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center and later sent to a hospital in El Paso, Texas.

The victim suffered 14 broken ribs, two collapsed lungs, two broken femurs, a broken hand, and two brain bleeds, according to police.

The infant’s mother and father were interviewed, and upon further investigation, police say the 2-month-old’s injuries were inconsistent with the parents’ statements. Police identified Jason Herrera, the victim’s father, as the abuser. He was reportedly arrested and booked into the Otero County Detention Center on one count of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.

According to police, as of May 20, the victim was upgraded from critical condition to stable condition.