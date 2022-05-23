ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

N.M. father arrested after infant found with severe injuries including 14 broken ribs, brain bleed

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y2oyx_0fnrL0VG00

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (TCD) -- A father was arrested for child abuse after his infant was reportedly found with several severe injuries.

According to a news release from the Alamogordo Police Department, on Tuesday, May 17, officers and detectives responded to the 1000 block of Mescalero Avenue to a report of a 2-month-old child choking.

At the scene, the infant was reportedly found unresponsive, and lifesaving measures were performed. Police say the 2-month-old was transported to the Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center and later sent to a hospital in El Paso, Texas.

The victim suffered 14 broken ribs, two collapsed lungs, two broken femurs, a broken hand, and two brain bleeds, according to police.

The infant’s mother and father were interviewed, and upon further investigation, police say the 2-month-old’s injuries were inconsistent with the parents’ statements. Police identified Jason Herrera, the victim’s father, as the abuser. He was reportedly arrested and booked into the Otero County Detention Center on one count of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.

According to police, as of May 20, the victim was upgraded from critical condition to stable condition.

Comments / 20

Mary76
2d ago

First off he is no father! A father protects his children to the death, a father does not try to kill an innocent baby! Praying for this baby. May this innocent baby NEVER see this monsters again!!

Reply
12
Kyle McDonald
2d ago

let me have 5 minutes with him please

Reply(3)
20
Related
KFOX 14

Woman arrested, charged with arson after house fire in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A woman was arrested and accused of arson after a house in Las Cruces on Tuesday. Shortly before 7 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a house fire at 2210 S. Solano Drive. Firefighters arrived to find flames and heavy smoke emitting from the home....
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

80-year-old man injured after house fire in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — An 80-year-old man was injured after a house in Las Cruces on Tuesday. Firefighters responded to the fire shortly before midnight in the 3800 block of Ranchers Road. The first arriving crew observed heavy smoke and fire emitting from the home. Firefighters entered the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Alamogordo, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Alamogordo, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces man found guilty of kidnapping and carjacking

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal jury convicted Fernando Angel Puga of kidnapping, carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, and transportation of a stolen vehicle in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on June 9, 2017, Puga and co-defendant 38-year-old Sergio Ivan Quinonez-Venegas, from Mexico, approached a man working at a food truck in El […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Man in critical condition after being shot in head in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 36-year-old man was shot in the head in Las Cruces on Tuesday, according to the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the Dove Canyon Mobile Home Park on South Main Street around 8:59 p.m. where they found the man with a gunshot wound.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Man shot, found in car in Dona Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office (DASO) is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. The man, whose name has not been released yet was airlifted to University Medical Center early Tuesday morning. DASO Sheriff Kim Stewart told KTSM deputies were dispatched around 2:05 a.m. to the 4600 block of […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Police: accidental overdose caused deaths of two brothers in northeast El Paso home

UPDATE (05/24): El Paso police say two men found dead in a northeast home were brothers who died of an accidental drug overdose. EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officials said they are conducting an investigation after two men were found dead in a home in northeast El Paso. The bodies were found in The post Police: accidental overdose caused deaths of two brothers in northeast El Paso home appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N M#Bleeds#Choking#Violent Crime#Tcd
El Paso News

EPPD: 2 men found dead in Northeast apartment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men are found dead in a Northeast El Paso apartment Monday evening. According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), just before 6 p.m. officers were sent to an apartment along the 4700 block of Joel Drive, near Diana Drive and Dyer Street, where they found the bodies.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4local.com

78-year-old Las Cruces man accused of DWI

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 78-year-old man from Las Cruces is accused of driving while intoxicated and crashing into another car on April 23, according to Doña Ana County District Attorney Gerald Byers. Luis Levario is charged with great bodily harm by vehicle (Driving While Under Influence...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Two bodies found in a northeast El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officials said they are conducting an investigation after two men were found dead in a home in northeast El Paso. The bodies were found in a home on 4700 block of Joel Dr. According to police officials, the call came in just before 6 p.m. The Crimes Against The post Two bodies found in a northeast El Paso home appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Road to recovery: Ruidoso family loses home in the McBride wildfire

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a month after the McBride fire devastated the village of Ruidoso families who lost their homes are starting to pick up the pieces. Karen Roach vividly remembers April 12, the day the McBride fire broke out in the village of Ruidoso changing her family’s life forever. She knew something wasn’t right when the road to her house was blocked off.
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM sued for alleged role in McBride Fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last month’s McBride Fire in Ruidoso killed two and destroyed more than 200 homes. Now, three Texans who lost their vacation properties in the fire are suing PNM, claiming the electric company is to blame for the fire. The plaintiff’s attorney, Joe Lovell, said they brought in their own team of investigators to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

26K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy