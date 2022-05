(The Center Square) – Texas is home to some of the fastest-growing cities in the country, according to new population estimates from the Census Bureau. The Lone Star State had three of the five fastest-growing cities with populations of at least 50,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. The state also had some of the fastest-growing counties in the country, as the U.S. West and South regions continue to see the most growth altogether, according to the Census Bureau.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO