For those starting out in the area of illustration, art and design who want to get to grips with digital drawing and painting, the Huion HS610 is good if basic choice. Intuitive customisation, in particular the touch wheel, coupled with a quality stylus means you won’t be disappointed. The ability to use it with Android devices is a bonus, too, and the Huion HS610 works as expected with programs like Affinity, MediBang, and Krita. The Huion HS610 is a solid all-round performer for newcomers to digital art.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO