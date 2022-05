A heavy rain event is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday in Arkansas, but it appears the amounts will not be quite as heavy as previously thought. The forecast calls for three to four inches of rain (instead of four to six inches) from central into southwest Arkansas. Elsewhere across the state, one to three-inch amounts is expected. Given this much rain, there is the potential for flash flooding in places and rises in area rivers.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO