ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With Memorial Day weekend coming around the corner, the Illinois Department of Public Health is giving out tips so you can have a safe holiday weekend. COVID-19 cases are on the rise, be very cautious if you are having a gathering. Host many activities outside as weather permitting. If your gathering indoors, increase the air flow by opening windows for fresh air. Anyone who who has a weak immune system should wear a mask.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO