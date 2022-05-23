ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Survey: Coloradans' top concern is rising cost of living

By Robert Davis
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A large majority of Coloradans are concerned about the state’s rising cost of living, a new survey release on Monday found. The survey from The Colorado Health Foundation found that 88% of respondents ranked cost of living as their top concern. It also found that rising costs...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Effort to cut New Hampshire unemployment benefits fails

(The Center Square) – A proposal by New Hampshire lawmakers to cut unemployment benefits has fizzled out amid a last-minute compromise over a spending bill. On Thursday, the state Legislature signed off on legislation that calls for spending $75 million for bridge upgrades, police body cameras and dashboard cameras for Department of Transportation vehicles.
ECONOMY
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Mexico budget surplus sees boost from oil and gas

(The Center Square) – Recent projections show New Mexico's budget surplus is $440 million more a December projection thanks mostly to oil and gas production, according to economists. Gross receipts tax collection was also running $248 million higher than expected due to inflation and higher prices for goods, Legislative...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
KPVI Newschannel 6

IRS Data: Pennsylvania keeps losing population and wealth

(The Center Square) – Recently released IRS data confirmed some bad news for Pennsylvania: Its residents keep leaving for greener pastures elsewhere, threatening the future of the state’s civic bonds and economic growth. Put bluntly, Pennsylvania’s population future is bleak. While states like Florida, Texas, Arizona and the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Webinar to explore sustainable groundwater management

California groundwater legislation and the potential applications of similar regulations in Nebraska will be the focus of a webinar hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability at noon on June 2. In 2015, California passed sweeping legislation requiring the preparation and implementation of local groundwater sustainability...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Recreational cannabis back on ballot in South Dakota

(The Center Square) - South Dakota voters will get another chance to decide if they want to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Initiated Measure 27 will be on the November 8 ballot after advocates successfully gathered the number of valid signatures required, according to Secretary of State Steve Barnett.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloradans#Cost Of Living
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois lawmakers look to improve public safety through two-sided approach

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force met Thursday to discuss ways to improve public safety across the state by supporting more community programs and improving mental health care. The task force met with representatives from the mental health field and leaders of...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: Missouri's unfilled nursing positions increased 98% since 2019

(The Center Square) – One in five registered nurse positions in Missouri is unfilled – a 98% increase from two years ago – according to a new report by the Missouri Hospital Association. The "2022 Workforce Report" surveyed 128 Missouri hospitals for information on 32 hospital and...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Biden-Harris Administration Approves Construction of Energy Gateway South Transmission Line

New line will create over 1,300 jobs, allow for addition of up to 2,000 MW of renewable energy in the West. The Biden-Harris administration today announced that the Bureau of Land Management has issued the final approval for construction of the 416-mile Energy Gateway South Transmission line, a significant milestone in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to modernize America’s power infrastructure in the West and permit at least 25 gigawatts of solar, wind, and geothermal production on public lands by 2025. The project will support approximately 1,325 construction jobs and help integrate up to 2,000 megawatts of new renewable energy resources into the grid while also ensuring reliability of existing generation resources. Building transmission lines will help deliver cleaner and cheaper electricity that lowers costs for families and consumers.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KPVI Newschannel 6

NorCal population bleeds amid pandemic, SoCal holds steady

(The Center Square) – City-level population data from the U.S. Census shows Bay-area cities lost a significant number of people while those along southern California's beachlines held largely firm. Multiple California cities remain among the top in the nation despite experiencing population losses from July 2020 to July 2021,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Inslee drops vaccine requirement for outdoor contractors, volunteers

(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has dropped the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for outdoor contractors and volunteers whose work doesn’t involve delivering health care services. This means contractors such as landscapers, contracted or volunteer wildland firefighters – wildfire season is approaching – and contracted construction...
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

ParkConneCT to offer free fares to beaches, state parks this summer

(The Center Square) – Fare-free and additional bus services will once again be offered in Connecticut this summer, Gov. Ned Lamont said. The governor announced the ParkConneCT program, a pilot program last summer, will provide no fare shuttle and enhanced transit services to state parks and beaches. The program opens Saturday and runs through Labor Day weekend.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

In wake of Surfside condo collapse, Florida Legislature passes condominium safety legislation

(The Center Square) – A bill to ensure condominium safety passed both chambers of the legislature and was signed Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Within days of the special legislative session starting this week, both chambers passed bills to reform property insurance and increase safety measures for condominiums. Both bills, Senate Bill 2D, Property Insurance, and Senate Bill 4D, Building Safety, were sponsored by state Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, who chairs the Senate Committee on Banking and Insurance.
FLORIDA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 373 new cases

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 373 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update. Hospitalized patients: 14 on Tuesday (up from 6 last Tuesday) Deaths: 1,820 (0 announced this week, 8 announced this month) Vaccine data as of...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy