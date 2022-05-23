Survey: Coloradans' top concern is rising cost of living
By Robert Davis
KPVI Newschannel 6
3 days ago
(The Center Square) – A large majority of Coloradans are concerned about the state’s rising cost of living, a new survey release on Monday found. The survey from The Colorado Health Foundation found that 88% of respondents ranked cost of living as their top concern. It also found that rising costs...
(The Center Square) – A proposal by New Hampshire lawmakers to cut unemployment benefits has fizzled out amid a last-minute compromise over a spending bill. On Thursday, the state Legislature signed off on legislation that calls for spending $75 million for bridge upgrades, police body cameras and dashboard cameras for Department of Transportation vehicles.
(The Center Square) – Recent projections show New Mexico's budget surplus is $440 million more a December projection thanks mostly to oil and gas production, according to economists. Gross receipts tax collection was also running $248 million higher than expected due to inflation and higher prices for goods, Legislative...
(The Center Square) — Only one Tennessee county, Perry, now has an unemployment rate higher than 5% according to new data released for April from Tennessee’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Williamson County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2% while Moore (2.1%), Wilson (2.3%), Chester (2.4%)...
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s film production tax credit was created in 2007 and now offers $70 million annually that can lower a production company’s tax liability. A public hearing in April on a Senate bill that would almost double the program emphasized its importance in attracting...
(The Center Square) – Recently released IRS data confirmed some bad news for Pennsylvania: Its residents keep leaving for greener pastures elsewhere, threatening the future of the state’s civic bonds and economic growth. Put bluntly, Pennsylvania’s population future is bleak. While states like Florida, Texas, Arizona and the...
California groundwater legislation and the potential applications of similar regulations in Nebraska will be the focus of a webinar hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability at noon on June 2. In 2015, California passed sweeping legislation requiring the preparation and implementation of local groundwater sustainability...
(The Center Square) - South Dakota voters will get another chance to decide if they want to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Initiated Measure 27 will be on the November 8 ballot after advocates successfully gathered the number of valid signatures required, according to Secretary of State Steve Barnett.
(The Center Square) – The Washington Health Benefit Exchange, the state’s health insurance marketplace, submitted a waiver application to the federal government to remove the current Affordable Care Act requirement that bans undocumented immigrants from buying health insurance through the state marketplace. If the waiver is approved, an...
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force met Thursday to discuss ways to improve public safety across the state by supporting more community programs and improving mental health care. The task force met with representatives from the mental health field and leaders of...
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt criticized the $9.7 billion budget passed by state lawmakers and called them back into session to consider his plan to cut the state's grocery tax. Stitt's plan unveiled Thursday afternoon would also reduce personal income taxes, which coupled with the grocery tax...
(The Center Square) – One in five registered nurse positions in Missouri is unfilled – a 98% increase from two years ago – according to a new report by the Missouri Hospital Association. The "2022 Workforce Report" surveyed 128 Missouri hospitals for information on 32 hospital and...
New line will create over 1,300 jobs, allow for addition of up to 2,000 MW of renewable energy in the West. The Biden-Harris administration today announced that the Bureau of Land Management has issued the final approval for construction of the 416-mile Energy Gateway South Transmission line, a significant milestone in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to modernize America’s power infrastructure in the West and permit at least 25 gigawatts of solar, wind, and geothermal production on public lands by 2025. The project will support approximately 1,325 construction jobs and help integrate up to 2,000 megawatts of new renewable energy resources into the grid while also ensuring reliability of existing generation resources. Building transmission lines will help deliver cleaner and cheaper electricity that lowers costs for families and consumers.
(The Center Square) – City-level population data from the U.S. Census shows Bay-area cities lost a significant number of people while those along southern California's beachlines held largely firm. Multiple California cities remain among the top in the nation despite experiencing population losses from July 2020 to July 2021,...
(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has dropped the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for outdoor contractors and volunteers whose work doesn’t involve delivering health care services. This means contractors such as landscapers, contracted or volunteer wildland firefighters – wildfire season is approaching – and contracted construction...
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Public Service Commission is drafting an order to require Entergy and other investor-owned utilities to pay 20% of storm repairs, instead of putting the entire bill on ratepayers. PSC Commissioner Foster Campbell asked the commission’s staff to draft the order after confronting Entergy...
(The Center Square) – Fare-free and additional bus services will once again be offered in Connecticut this summer, Gov. Ned Lamont said. The governor announced the ParkConneCT program, a pilot program last summer, will provide no fare shuttle and enhanced transit services to state parks and beaches. The program opens Saturday and runs through Labor Day weekend.
(The Center Square) – As Virginia lawmakers continue to debate the specifics of a proposed lab school program, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears is arguing university-run charter schools, also known as lab schools, could help increase diversity in higher education. Lab schools would be public K-12 schools run by a...
(The Center Square) – A bill to ensure condominium safety passed both chambers of the legislature and was signed Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Within days of the special legislative session starting this week, both chambers passed bills to reform property insurance and increase safety measures for condominiums. Both bills, Senate Bill 2D, Property Insurance, and Senate Bill 4D, Building Safety, were sponsored by state Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, who chairs the Senate Committee on Banking and Insurance.
(The Center Square) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is part of a 15-state effort to stop what he says is the ability for California to use state courts to establish climate-change policy for all other states. Rokita and 14 other attorneys general, all Republicans, filed an amicus brief...
The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 373 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update. Hospitalized patients: 14 on Tuesday (up from 6 last Tuesday) Deaths: 1,820 (0 announced this week, 8 announced this month) Vaccine data as of...
