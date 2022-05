Here is the most succinct description of future funding approved in Minnesota by the Legislature (from the Minneapolis Star Tribune)…. Broadband: State leaders will spend $50 million over the next three years to expand high-speed internet access through a border-to-border broadband grant program. Minnesota is also using federal dollars for broadband development, with $60.7 million from the American Rescue Plan and $100 million in Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act cash.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO