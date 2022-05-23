ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Why Won’t Broncos Turn Up And Turn Out?

By Mia Smith & Zach Merrill
thesantaclara.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legacy of the Santa Clara fanbase fades as the stands remain desolate on game day. It’s no secret that the “Santa Clara Weekend” is sizable competition to athletics games as of late. With such beautiful weather and weekend parties at our fingertips, spending your Saturday getting sunburnt while drinking a...

www.thesantaclara.org

Comments / 0

hmbhsathletics.com

Baseball ends season in Semifinals of CCS

Half Moon Bay traveled to Washington Park in Santa Clara to face Christopher from Gilroy in the CCS Division V Semifinals. Half Moon Bay played as the home team with Ryan Harrington on the mound. Christopher had a great approach, and some timely hitting to plate 4 runs in the first. Harrington did all he could gutting out an injury but had to be removed for Devin Costa in the 2nd inning. In the 2nd a Cougar error led to another Christopher run making it 5-0. In the bottom of the 2nd HMB had a big 2 out rally as Freshman Jason Couto knocked in Aidan Vazquez with an RBI single making it 5-1 Christopher. HMB loaded the bases, but ended the inning with a strikeout. Costa settled HMB down with brilliant pitching as he would scatter 5 hits, and record 7 strikeouts as he pitched through the 7th. HMB loaded the bases again in the in the bottom of the 6th, but they could not bring anyone home. In the bottom of the 7th Senior Jared Mettam led off with a big double to left field. Senior William Moffitt would drive him in with an RBI sac fly making it 5-2 Christopher, which ended up the final score to the game. Liam Harrington and Trevor Coruccini also delivered hits for the Cougars. Half Moon Bay won their first league Championship in 11 years, and won 17 games in total.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
massachusettsnewswire.com

Sean Ruff, Fitness and Fat Loss Expert in San Jose, Designs Flexible Online Weight Loss Plans

SAN JOSE, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Sean Ruff, a fitness and fat loss expert, is no newbie to fitness or nutrition. He works as a physical education teacher in the school system and has also been a coach and trainer for more than 15 years. Now, he’s flexing his muscles in the online world and plans to offer customized fitness and nutrition coaching to people who are focused on weight loss.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4

‘May gray’ is on the way for Bay Area

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s microclimates were in full effect Wednesday afternoon as temperatures shot up to triple digits in the East Bay and dropped down to the 50’s along the coast. KRON4 meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez said there was a 48-degree...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KRON4 News

Vigil to mourn victims in Texas school shooting

(BCN) – Two days before the first anniversary of a mass shooting at a transit center in San Jose, another mass shooting — this one Tuesday at a Texas elementary school that ended the lives of 21 people — is capturing the attention and aggravation of local officials. A vigil is scheduled Wednesday in Foster […]
SAN JOSE, CA
zoom.us

Amazing Tiny Home on Wheels (THOW) Webinar

Join the webinar, Amazing Tiny Homes on Wheels, Thurs May 26, 2022, 12:00pm. City of San José planning and building experts will cover criteria to qualify, utility hookups, and more. Visit www.sanjoseca.gov/ADUs for details and zoom link.
SAN JOSE, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: Burglary at Sequoia High School in 1969

This will be a bit longer than my usual stuff, but there is a lot to cover. The Times of Dec. 12, 1969, reported on a burglary of the administration building of Sequoia High School in Redwood City during the early morning hours by two Redwood City residents: 20-year-olds Eugene Gerard Magnan and Richard Anthony Bojo. Both men were alums of the high school and were currently enrolled in the College of San Mateo system.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose voters set to choose new mayor after 8 years

SAN JOSE -- For the first time in nearly a decade, voters in San Jose will have a chance to choose a brand-new mayor for the city. Current Mayor Sam Liccardo has been termed out after serving two consecutive terms in office for the past eight years. There is a crowded field of candidates vying for the top job in the city. They include seasoned political veterans and relative newcomers to the world of politics. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez has the most combined political experience having served both on the city council and the board of supervisors. She...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

California cuts grass watering down as drought dries West

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Grass in office parks, on college campuses or in some California neighborhoods will go brown this summer after state water officials adopted a ban Tuesday on watering certain green spaces as the state's drought drags on. The ban adopted by the State Water Resources Control...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

East Bay School Sets Out 21 Chairs for Victims of Texas School Shooting

From lowering flags and moments of silence to all-out protests, students nationwide are trying to find ways to honor the 21 people killed in the Texas elementary school shooting. At Hopkins Junior High School in Fremont, the school community set up a symbolic classroom featuring 21 chairs, representing the 19...
FREMONT, CA
Karin K Jensen

He Will Fit Wings to the Chinese Dragon: How An Oakland Engineer Became the Father of Chinese Aviation

Bust of Feng Ru at the Oakland Aviation MuseumHans Dieter Siebert. The Oakland Aviation Museum is a gem of a museum near the Oakland Airport. In an age when flight is often undignified with body scans, cramped seats, and peanut snacks, the museum recalls the wonder and exhilaration of early flight. You sense the giddiness of first realizing the ancient dream of flying.
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Humpday Headlines: Highly Armed Man Arrested in San Jose for Stalking Former Employers

San Jose police say they may have headed off a mass shooting after the arrest of a man accused of felony stalking of his former employers. 43-year-old Bryan Velasquez of Morgan Hill was allegedly found in possession of modified semi-automatic rifles and handguns, and he is currently out on bail after he sent threatening emails to managers of a construction company from which he was fire. [Mercury News / KTVU]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Twitter shareholder sues Musk, alleging devaluation

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Twitter shareholder filed suit against Elon Musk in federal court for allegedly manipulating the market for Twitter stock, according to a press release from the Burlingame-based law firm Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP. “After first agreeing to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share on April 25, 2022, Musk began denigrating […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

