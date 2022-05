Another disturbance will approach Thursday, with a few widely scattered showers or a thundershower, especially later in the day toward evening. Better chance of rain and rumbles on Friday, as one last cold front moves through. Wet weather could linger into early Saturday, before strengthening fair weather high pressure sets the stage for warmer and more humid air to return for the rest of the holiday weekend. And it could stick around for a while, as temperatures will be well into the 80s to near 90° through next week.

ERIE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO