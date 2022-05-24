Quiet, cool week leading up to Memorial Day weekend; showers expected Friday night

It will be quiet and cool leading up to Memorial Day weekend with a late week rain threat that could impact Friday plans.

The holiday weekend looks mainly dry with only Friday evening and Saturday morning at risk for some rain showers.

But first, Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Justin Godynick says Tuesday will start off cloudy with some more sun moving in for the afternoon. It will be pleasantly cool with highs in the upper-60s. Wednesday will look much of the same.

Thursday will be cloudy and will rain on and off throughout the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will see some showers and some thunderstorms with temps in the upper-70s.

Saturday will see early clouds and a shower, then sunny skies with highs around 70-75.

It will be sun and clouds on Sunday and nice with highs around 75.

Memorial Day Monday will see sun and clouds with highs in the upper-70s.