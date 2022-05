There is unlikely to be a dry eye come the eighth minute at Wembley on Saturday. Mansfield Town have invited their supporters to applaud their former No 8 Darrell Clarke, who spent more than a decade at the club but will be in the opposing technical area managing Port Vale in the League Two playoff final, after he experienced a close family bereavement this year. “It is very, very touching and a massive thank you for that, and a massive thank you for the love and respect that everybody has given me during what has been a tough time for myself and my family,” Clarke says. “You have to pick yourself up. I want to make the rest of my family proud and continue to do a job that I love.”

