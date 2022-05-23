ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Japanese Breakfast play ‘SNL’ before appearing at Boston Calling

By Michael O'Connor Marotta
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver its nine previous years, Boston Calling has been festival of moments. And as the 2022 edition comes up this Memorial Day weekend, we’re already thinking of the potential moments — a certain song, a certain experience, a certain run-in with an old friend — that might unfold across three days...

Momma rev up the sentiment with an alt-rock yearning on ‘Lucky’

Don’t fuck this up: You have four chances to see Momma perform live around New England this summer. The buzzy Brooklyn alt-rock band play a trio of regional shows with Snail Mail — August 12 at Fete Music Hall in Providence; August 13 at Burlington’s Higher Ground; and August 16 at Toad’s Place in New Haven — before headlining Brighton Music Hall in Allston on September 12. All of those gigs happen after the July 1 Polyvinyl release of Momma’s new album Household Name, and that LP title might manifest into something quite real.
State shuts down plans for elaborate Castle Island event

"Summer Splash" was planned for June 23, but organizers did not request a permit. Soon after tickets were sold for a flashy party on Castle Island, the event was shut down by the state this week. The event, known as Summer Splash, was being planned for June 23, NBC 10...
Boston Calling 2022 Homegrown Artist Profile: Julie Rhodes

Editor’s Note: In May 2013, Boston underwent a music revolution. Award-winning digital arts magazine Vanyaland and game-changing major-league music festival Boston Calling launched within 10 short days of each other, completely altering and elevating the landscape where music and culture intersect in a city that had previously gone relatively stale. In the near-decade since, the two entities have been a defining feature of our city, both for its residents and how it’s perceived everywhere else. In Spring 2022, Vanyaland and Boston Calling team up to showcase the homegrown bands and artists that help shape the most Boston lineup of Boston Calling ever. Boston Calling’s ’22 headliners — Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, The Strokes — and its solid undercard are well-known and established; but over the next few weeks, keep it locked as Vanyaland profiles the homegrown talent that decorates the lineup like never before. Nine years later, Vanyaland and Boston Calling continue to showcase Boston in new ways, and we have the sounds to prove it.
Massachusetts Entertainment
Two Massachusetts donut shops ranked best in the country

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of other states should be “jelly.” Massachusetts has claimed the honor of being home to two of the 25 best donut shops in the country, according to a search by tour company The Underground Donut Tour. Both Union Square Donuts in Somerville and Kane’s...
Cute or Cringe? ‘Seth’ Flirts With New Bedford Woman Via Strange Note on Car

Whoever said that chivalry is dead is not entirely wrong. Over in the Dollar Tree plaza in Plymouth, a New Bedford woman had just finished her workout at Planet Fitness recently. I'll refrain from using her name to protect her identity. Her car was parked right outside of the Dollar Tree and when she went to throw her gym bag in her backseat, she noticed a piece of paper on her windshield.
Rapper Says He Brought Crowds to Hampton Beach, NH, Saturday

A singer who said he was arrested at Hampton Beach has put out a video taking responsibility for large unruly groups that blocked traffic on Saturday. The group started gathering late in the afternoon for what police called a "well-advertised event planned on social media," despite clouds and cooler temperatures than just a few miles inland, according to police.
Diablogato’s Party At The Porch revs up the holiday weekend

This weekend feels like a coming out party. Or, perhaps, a going out party — as the Memorial Day weekend is the first in a long while, it seems, where there are several good-time options happening all at once around the city and beyond, from intimate club shows to large-scale music festivals. Diablogato’s Party At The Porch hits that sweet spot right in the middle, cruising up to Medford’s The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint for a Saturday (May 28) afternoon of bands, cars, motorcycles, food, and the beautiful fucking thrill of just being outside.
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler voluntarily enters rehab, some tour dates canceled

BOSTON — Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, 74, Has voluntarily checked himself into rehab after a recent relapse, the band announced Tuesday. The group released a statement saying, "As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."
The Best Events Happening in June

Vernon Family Farm Live Music Series, Newfields, June 3-October 28. This favorite family farm is known as a one-stop shop for shopping local, but they’re outdoor music series is one for the books, too. Every second Saturday of the month from May to October, the farm is open for live music from bands like High Range and Superfrog, and delicious local food from their very own farm-to-table restaurant, Vernon Kitchen. Grab your friends and family and head over for a night of community, rotisserie chicken and music at a space that nurtures the human desire to connect and love. (603) 340-4321; vernonfamilyfarm.com New Hampshire Magazine is a proud sponsor of this event.
Which Boston suburb has the hottest real estate market?

With suburban home value growth surpassing that of urban homes, the most popular areas appear to be outside the city. According to Zillow, all 10 of its current top markets are located roughly 30 minutes from the nearest metro center. Among them, eight have a typical home value higher than in their nearby city.
Andrea Gillis teams with Tanya Donelly for a song ‘About a Girl’

To the surprise of no one, Andrea Gillis is once again keeping it real. But this time the longtime Boston musician and powerhouse vocalist has a song to drive home the mood, courtesy of a cruising new track called “About a Girl” that features backing vocals by Tanya Donelly. Gillis’ second single from Red On Red Records, “About a Girl” is exactly what the title implies. It’s about this girl, that girl, and all the girls. Just being themselves and not giving a fuck.
South Boston Residents Angry After Weekend Chaos at Carson Beach

South Boston residents are angry after countless fights broke out over the weekend when thousands of people packed Carson Beach as temperatures soared into the 90s across New England. With the violence of the weekend still fresh, Francis Michalsky had to come see the aftermath for herself on Monday. "This...
Secrets of the New England Sea Coast

Tired of the same old playbook for day trips, long weekends, and family beach vacations? We’ll let you in on a little secret: so are we. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best of New England and beyond. Tired of the same...
Steven Tyler Net Worth: American Musician Personal Life, Career and Everything We Know in 2022

Steven Victor Tallarico, better known by his stage name Steven Tyler, was born on March 26, 1948, in Boston, Massachusetts. He is best known as the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band Aerosmith, in which he also plays the harmonica, piano, and drums. Due to his powerful screams and extensive vocal range, he is known as the “Demon of Screamin’.” He’s also recognized for his gymnastics on stage. Tyler frequently wears bright clothing and hangs his signature scarves from his microphone stand throughout his performances.
