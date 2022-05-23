ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Recap: Mary Mary, Dru Hill & Keri Hilson Among Honorees At 2022 Black Music Honors

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZrfYx_0fnpwiAe00

As we reported last month , the 2022 Black Music Honors went down this past Thursday (May 19) live at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, honoring iconic musical acts Dru Hill, The Whispers, Karyn White, Tevin Campbell, Keri Hilson and our very own Erica Campbell as part of the gospel duo Mary Mary.


Hosted by LeToya Luckett and comedian DeRay Davis (seen above), the event proved to be a night filled with immense respect for those who’ve laid the groundwork for gospel and soul music throughout the 80s, 90s and 2000s. From the outstanding tribute Tevin Campbell received from rising R&B stars Avery Wilson, Eric Bellinger and Keedron Bryant to a delightful Kid N’ Play reunion that was nostalgic to say the least, there appeared to be no dull moments whatsoever at the 7th annual Black Music Honors.

More info on the list of performers below:

“Performers gracing the stage at this year’s power-packed televised show includes popular late 80’s Hip-Hop Duo Kid N’ Play; GRAMMY-Award-Winning Supergroup 112; Multi-Award-Winning Music Veteran Carl Thomas; Three-Time GRAMMY-Nominated, “The Love King,” Raheem DeVaughn; Compton-Bred Actress and Songbird Amber Riley; Multi-Hyphenate Crooner and Penman Eric Bellinger; Powerhouse Songster and Serenader Avery Wilson; Multi-GRAMMY-Award-Winning Artist PJ Morton; Multifaceted Entertainer and Rising Artist Jade Novah; Viral Vocal Teen Prodigy Keedron Bryant; Gospel Sweethearts Ajah and Rhea Walls from Multi-GRAMMY-Nominated and Stellar-Award-Winning The Walls Group; Multi-Talented Vocalist and Sunday Best Season Six Winner Tasha Page-Lockhart; Gospel Songstress and Sunday Best Season One Winner Crystal Aikin; NAACP-Image-Award-Nominated Singer and Actress Sheléa; Billboard-Chart-Topping Singer-Songwriter Kevin Ross; and Two-Decade-Spanning Independent Artist and GRAMMY Award-Nominee Eric Roberson.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Black Music Honors (@blackmusichonors)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Black Music Honors (@blackmusichonors)

We were blessed to get a full photo recap of the event for those who couldn’t make it out to the show in-person, which will broadcast nationally between June 4 to July 3 and on Bounce TV beginning June 25. Check out some of our favorite moments from the 2022 Black Music Honors below:

1. Trina Braxton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2apuM6_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Trina Braxton attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

2. LeToya Luckett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrZot_0fnpwiAe00
Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

LeToya Luckett attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

3. Kevin Ross

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NxCPR_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Kevin Ross attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

4. Karyn White

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vULyP_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Karyn White attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

5. Raz B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqIQ0_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Raz B attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

6. Keri Hilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iHkjW_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Keri Hilson attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

7. Keri Hilson & LeToya Luckett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1cu8_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R)  Keri Hilson & LeToya Luckett attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

8. Headkrack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mb0hn_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

The Morning Hustle ‘s Headkrack attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors ).

9. Devin Johnson & Jade Novah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fcIMg_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R) Devin Johnson & Jade Novah attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

10. Tiny & Heiress Diana Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1slCRq_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Tiny & daughter Heiress Diana Harris attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

11. Dru Hill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=449Xwv_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Dru Hill attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors ).

12. Eric Bellinger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nFmXT_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Eric Bellinger attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

13. Tevin Campbell & Keri Hilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYuuC_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R) Tevin Campbell & Keri Hilson seated inside the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors ).

14. Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell of Mary Mary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14KdgS_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R) Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell of Mary Mary attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

15. Tevin Campbell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bng4W_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Tevin Campbell attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

16. Tina Campbell & Erica Campbell of Mary Mary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXC0q_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R) Tina Campbell & Erica Campbell of Mary Mary attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

17. Rhea Walls and Ahjah Walls of The Walls Group

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEMRT_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Rhea Walls and Ahjah Walls of The Walls Group attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

18. Kid N’ Play

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uk6Z6_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Kid N’ Play attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

19. Sheléa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NtVA6_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Sheléa attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

20. Pastor Mike Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cONpW_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Pastor Mike Jr. attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

21. Tammy Rivera & Charlie Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22BQk6_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R) Tammy Rivera & daughter Charlie Williams attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

22. Zonnique, Dondria & Jade Novah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LPuYn_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R) Zonnique, Dondria & Jade Novah attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

23. Amber Riley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uvGqX_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Amber Riley attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

24. Elijah Connor & Tasha Page-Lockhart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwp5y_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R) Elijah Connor & Tasha Page-Lockhart attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

25. Dionne Farris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36gyK9_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Dionne Farris attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

26. Don Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dvcAi_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Don Jackson attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

27. Angela Yee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IORw1_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Angela Yee attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

28. Crystal Aikin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUfWv_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Crystal Aikin attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

29. PJ Morton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sirtd_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

PJ Morton attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

30. Timon Kyle Durrett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ayhth_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Timon Kyle Durrett attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors ).

31. Avery Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380RZW_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Avery Wilson attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

32. DeRay Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i2kPS_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

DeRay Davis attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

33. Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell of Mary Mary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zP1Ty_0fnpwiAe00 Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell of Mary Mary attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

