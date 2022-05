Due to M&G work currently happening on NB lane on A Street (between Third Street and Fourth Street), MMWD has requested a full road closure to address an emergency leak in the SB lane of A Street. The two groups are cooperating between to ensure that this will not cause any delay for the Third Street Project, as well as, address water leak in the area. If the issue is resolved quickly the road closure along A Street (between Third Street and Fourth Street) will only last one day.

SAN RAFAEL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO