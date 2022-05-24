ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester man arrested, accused of menacing RPD officer

By Mackenzie Mislan
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284TNf_0fnpCY0S00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested over the weekend for menacing a police officer.

The 28-year-old is accused of breaking windows at a bus station on Cumberland Street around 8:00 p.m. Friday.

Police say when officers arrived, he drew a large, fixed-blade knife and threatened them. Officers followed the man towards Joseph Avenue and arrested him after using a taser.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation, then brought to the Monroe County Jail.

He faces felony charges of menacing a police officer and criminal mischief in the second degree.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Related
WHEC TV-10

Man convicted of manslaughter for 2020 shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Monroe County Judge has convicted a 34-year-old man of manslaughter for a Rochester shooting death in August of 2020. Jamil Knox was found guilty of shooting Alondo Lathrop, Jr. in the back and neck while he was riding his bike on Wabash Street near North Goodman.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Eagle

NY Teen Charged After Appearing To Pose With Assault Weapon on Social Media

A 17-year-old student at a high school about 20 minutes east of Rochester is facing charges of making a terroristic threat in connection with a social media posting. That's according to New York State Police who were notified by the Ganada School Superintendent at around 12:30 on Wednesday afternoon, who shared information that a student posed with ''what appeared to be an assault weapon which raised concerns to district officials..." a release from NYSP said.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Report of suspicious man outside Webster Thomas High

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police say students at Webster Thomas High School were working outside on a class project when a silver SUV stopped and a man got out of it and started to walk toward them. Investigators say he appeared to be taking pictures of the students. The...
WEBSTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Convicted in August 2020 Rochester Homicide

A Rochester man has been found guilty of 1st-degree manslaughter in an August 2020 homicide on the city's northeast side. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Jamil Knox gunned down Alondo Lathrop Junior in broad daylight at Wabash and North Goodman Streets. Knox had been paroled for a weapons conviction just a month...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Wayland man arrested for 2 burglaries in 3 days at same house

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A Wayland man has been arrested in connection to two burglaries at the same house in three days, alongside another woman, according to police. Brandon Rawleigh, 24, was arrested by New York State Police on May 25 in connection to the alleged burglaries from earlier this month. Police said that Rawleigh […]
WAYLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Menacing#Police#Taser#Nexstar#Violent Crime#Rpd#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13 WHAM

Shots fired into house on Rochester's Cleon St.

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for suspects after a house was hit by gunfire after midnight on Thursday. The shots hit a house on Cleon Street, near Hudson Avenue. Police say one adult and one teenager were inside. They were not hurt. No one is in custody....
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva couple arrested for selling crack cocaine

Police arrested a Geneva couple following a narcotics investigation. According to a news release, the Geneva Police Department arrested Bobby Lamont Clegg, 41 and Jill Elizabeth Snyder, 44 of Geneva for criminal sale of a controlled substance. After a several month-long narcotics investigation, Clegg and Snyder were arrested for selling...
GENEVA, NY
13 WHAM

Man accused of gunning down Rochester teen appears in court

Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Rochester teen getting off a school bus has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. A grand jury indictment was unsealed Tuesday morning against Salahuddin Floyd Jr., 18. He's been charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Convicted felons arrested for having a stolen firearm

On May 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Travis M. Cook, 34 of Arcade, NY and Kimberly N. White, 33 of Albion, NY for Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 2nd- Loaded Firearm – C Felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd- Previous Conviction – Firearm – D Felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd- Previous Conviction – Brass Knuckles – D Felony and Criminal Possession of Stolen property, 3rd- Firearm – E Felony.
HOLLAND, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua woman charged with assault

Police arrested a Canandaigua resident following a domestic incident. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robbin E. Harvey, 60, of Canandaigua for assault. Deputies were called to a residence on State Route 64 in Canandaigua and arrested Harvey after report of a domestic dispute.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy