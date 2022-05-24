Rochester man arrested, accused of menacing RPD officer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested over the weekend for menacing a police officer.
The 28-year-old is accused of breaking windows at a bus station on Cumberland Street around 8:00 p.m. Friday.
Police say when officers arrived, he drew a large, fixed-blade knife and threatened them. Officers followed the man towards Joseph Avenue and arrested him after using a taser.
The suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation, then brought to the Monroe County Jail.
He faces felony charges of menacing a police officer and criminal mischief in the second degree.
