Rochester man arrested, accused of menacing RPD officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested over the weekend for menacing a police officer.

The 28-year-old is accused of breaking windows at a bus station on Cumberland Street around 8:00 p.m. Friday.

Police say when officers arrived, he drew a large, fixed-blade knife and threatened them. Officers followed the man towards Joseph Avenue and arrested him after using a taser.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation, then brought to the Monroe County Jail.

He faces felony charges of menacing a police officer and criminal mischief in the second degree.

