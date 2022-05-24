Dry but cloudy Tuesday ahead; sunshine expected Wednesday

New Jersey is in store for a mostly sunny and warm week – with just a little bit of rain.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that he is tracking the potential for rain by the end of the week ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Monday’s overnight hours will see some clouds and temperatures dipping into the low-60s. Some light rain is possible in southern New Jersey.

Tuesday will see mostly dry weather, with some clouds. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than they have been, with daytime highs in the upper-60s because of the clouds. Overnight lows will be in the upper-50s.

Wednesday is expected to see mostly sunny skies, with some clouds. Daytime highs will be in the upper-60s. Overnight lows will dip to around 53 degrees.

Curren says that he is tracking some light rain that is expected on Thursday and a storm system that may pass through on Friday. He says Memorial Day weekend is looking good for now but will keep an eye on for any changes.