ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dry but cloudy Tuesday ahead; sunshine expected Wednesday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12CtYU_0fnpBEYx00

New Jersey is in store for a mostly sunny and warm week – with just a little bit of rain.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that he is tracking the potential for rain by the end of the week ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Monday’s overnight hours will see some clouds and temperatures dipping into the low-60s. Some light rain is possible in southern New Jersey.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

MORE : News 12 Storm Watch Team Blog

Tuesday will see mostly dry weather, with some clouds. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than they have been, with daytime highs in the upper-60s because of the clouds. Overnight lows will be in the upper-50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0E07_0fnpBEYx00

Wednesday is expected to see mostly sunny skies, with some clouds. Daytime highs will be in the upper-60s. Overnight lows will dip to around 53 degrees.

Curren says that he is tracking some light rain that is expected on Thursday and a storm system that may pass through on Friday. He says Memorial Day weekend is looking good for now but will keep an eye on for any changes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Ax9T_0fnpBEYx00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c0ctH_0fnpBEYx00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Southern New Jersey
News 12

Protesters interrupt Zeldin for governor rally in Brentwood

A rally was held at a closed Checkers drive-thru in Brentwood Sunday in support of Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor. A large crowd of anti-Zeldin protesters also showed up. There were 12 Zeldin supporters at the rally, including staffers and event speakers. Zeldin was slated to speak at the rally but did not attend.
BRENTWOOD, NY
News 12

News 12

79K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy