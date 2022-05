CENTURY FARM - Ona Meyer and her son, Jon, accepting their century farm award during the 2021 Freeborn County fair. Ona Meyer lives in the same house today that she was born in just west of Hartland. Her father, Ole Knudson, bought the 200 acres including the building site shortly before he married his wife, Hilda Rugroden of New Richland, on March 16, 1920. Ona and her family were recognized as a Century Family Farm at the 2021 Freeborn County Fair. The commemorative plaque was received a year late because the 2020 Fair was cancelled due to the pandemic.

2 DAYS AGO