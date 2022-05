Russia has deployed its Soviet-era T-62 tanks after losing more than 1,300 armoured vehicles during its invasion of Ukraine.The UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the tanks – that are up to 60-years-old – have been taken out of “deep storage” to be used in southern Ukraine, where Vladimir Putin’s troops are seeking to occupy seized territory.The tanks are said by the MoD to be “particularly vulnerable” to anti-tank weapons. The British government department said that the move to use them highlights “Russia’s shortage of modern, combat-ready equipment”.In its latest intelligence update, the MoD said: “Russian ground forces...

POLITICS ・ 36 MINUTES AGO