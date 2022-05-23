ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Fire Department Reunites the Most Adorable Family (WATCH)

By Carly Ross
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The other weekend, the Rochester, Minnesota Fire Department had to perform a special rescue for an adorable little family in town. Thankfully they shared a video of the moment the family was reunited so we can all watch the adorable-ness. This happened the morning of Sunday, May 15th. The...

redlakenationnews.com

'Absolutely unbelievable' new building opens to help veterans in south Minneapolis

A few years ago, Tom McKenna was in a bit of a pickle. A decade earlier, McKenna, a Marine Corps veteran, had started an organization to help homeless and struggling veterans after driving past a homeless veteran at an Arden Hills intersection. He took the man to a Walmart and bought him the simplest of things that he needed most: underwear and socks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Pilfered peony plant prompts police probe

Police in Wayzata are on the lookout for a light-fingered, green-fingered thief who poached a peony from Wayzata City Hall gardens. It's a Fern Leaf Peony (Paeonia tenuifolia) which was last seen in "almost blooming" condition before it went missing. "We believe the crime occurred between Monday morning and today,...
WAYZATA, MN
1520 The Ticket

Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S. are in Minnesota

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

UPDATE: Authorities say missing Wisconsin woman found safe

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Officials are cancelling a missing person alert after the Polk County Sheriff's Office says a missing Osceola, Wisconsin woman was found safe. Authorities said the 84-year-old woman left her home around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. According to a statement sent by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension her family said she wasn't carrying a cell phone, adding that the family was concerned she wouldn't be able to drive in low-light conditions.
OSCEOLA, WI
CBS Minnesota

Mosquitoes Mostly Missing, But Twin Cities Thick With Ticks

Originally published on May 24 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Insect inspectors say mosquitoes are still mostly dormant in the Twin Cities, but ticks are out in droves. The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, which surveys the pest populations in the metro area, recently completed its first adult mosquito and black fly surveillance of the year. “Even though our crews have been finding lots of mosquito larvae in ponds and wetlands, adult mosquito numbers are still low,” the organization said. MORE: Colder Spring Temps May Create Mild Mosquito Season In Minnesota While mosquitoes are in short supply, the district said its crews have “been finding many ticks when out doing inspections and treatments.” The district said June is “one of the peak months for Lyme transmission because nymph ticks are most active and their tiny size makes them hard to find.” Black fly populations are about where they’re expected to be. MMCD said the spring’s rain events have created conditions for mosquito larvae to be “out in abundance.” Crews are working to treat habitats and “reduce mosquitoes that may lead to disease and annoyance this summer.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

How Minnesota schools are responding to Uvalde, Texas school shooting

(FOX 9) - Schools around Minnesota are responding to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Authorities haven't revealed a motive but did say the gunman barricaded himself in a classroom, shooting anyone in his way. All the victims were in the same classroom. The gunman died in a shootout with police.
UVALDE, TX
KAAL-TV

Family fight leads to brawl outside Byron bar

(ABC 6 News) - A woman was detained, but no arrests were made after a Saturday night/Sunday morning brawl outside The Compadres in Byron. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office sent one officer to The Compadres Saturday evening, May 21, after bar staff called for support at closing time, due to disorderly behavior and some fears of conflict.
BYRON, MN
KARE

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Ham Lake

HAM LAKE, Minn. — Officials are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Thursday evening in Ham Lake. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of 143rd Avenue Northeast and Lexington Avenue Northeast. Authorities say they believe the...
HAM LAKE, MN
