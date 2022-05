Gloversville, NY (WRGB) — It’s a problem that has been plaguing schools across the country since before the pandemic, but it's only gotten worse since then. In the Gloversville Enlarged School District, Superintendent David Halloran says their district's attendance has been around 88%. While that may sound pretty good, it's actually leading to a nearly unacceptable graduation rate.

GLOVERSVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO