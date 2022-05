One hour a week makes a huge difference, and volunteers are always welcome every Friday morning, when teams clean up a designated area of the island. On May 6, 16 volunteers, including two visitors from Long Island, New York, met at The Restaurant Store at Eaton and White streets, and got to work. In one hour, they removed 55.5 pounds of trash, 16.5 pounds of recycling, four gallons of cigarette butts and a pile of palm fronds.

