ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Jamaica Says Rusal Making Consistent Payments on Tax Bill

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON (Reuters) - Russian aluminum giant Rusal has been making steady payments to Jamaica as part of a 2021 agreement to pay back production taxes it owes the government, according to Jamaican Transport and Mining Minister Audley Shaw. Rusal has paid about 45% so far of a $35 million...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Vice

Experts to World: We’re Doomed

A dangerous mix of increasing international conflict, global climate change, and a lack of governmental efforts to fix either could be leading the world to an era of unprecedented destruction. That’s the thrust of a new report from Stockholm International Peace Institute (SIPRI), a European think tank focused on peace.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleg Deripaska
US News and World Report

New Punishments Await Russian Defectors as Putin Grows Alarmed Over Ukraine

Russia is considering a new law that would hand 20-year prison sentences to battlefield defectors and others who volunteer to fight for foreign armies – the latest sign of President Vladimir Putin’s growing alarm at the state of his invasion of Ukraine. [. READ:. Pentagon Denies Plan to...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

South Korea Scrambles Jets After Chinese, Russian Warplanes Enter Air Defence Zone

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets after at least four Chinese and four Russian warplanes entered its air defence zone on Tuesday. The Russian and Chinese aircraft entered and left the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (Korea ADIZ) in the Sea of Japan, known in Korea as the East Sea, several times through the day, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#International Sanctions#Kingston#Reuters#Russian#Jamaican Transport#Windalco
Reuters

Russia's Putin, Italy's Draghi discuss ways to help solve food crisis

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday discussed ways to help ease the international food crisis, with the Kremlin saying this could be done only if the West lifts sanctions. "Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Russian Federation is ready to...
EUROPE
Reuters

Oil steadies after choppy trade, U.S. says export ban not ruled out

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Tuesday after choppy trade as tight supply worries offset concerns over a possible recession and China's COVID-19 curbs. Prices turned negative after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said President Joe Biden had not ruled out using export restrictions to ease soaring domestic fuel prices. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Russia Ready to Set up Corridor for Ships Leaving Ukraine With Food, With Conditions

(Reuters) - Russia is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, in return for the lifting of some sanctions, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying on Wednesday. Ukraine's Black Sea ports have been blocked since Russia sent...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
China
US News and World Report

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil Cargo Near Greek Island - Sources

LONDON/ATHENS (Reuters) -The United States has confiscated Iranian oil held on a Russian-operated ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the United States aboard another vessel, three sources familiar with the matter said. It was unclear whether the cargo was impounded because it was Iranian oil or due...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Fuel delivery firm Booster raises $125 mln in late-stage funding

May 25 (Reuters) - Fuel delivery firm Booster said on Wednesday it had raised $125 million in a late-stage funding round led by investment firm Rose Park Advisors with participation from Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T). The San Mateo, California-based company offers an on-demand platform for booking fuel services to its...
SAN MATEO, CA
US News and World Report

7 Best Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy

The Russia-Ukraine war sent oil and gas prices sharply higher. The energy sector is the only one showing big gains this year. So far this year through May 24, only one S&P 500 sector can claim significant gains: energy. And it's up by a lot, rising more than 50%, with the only other sector in the green, utilities, coming in at about 2%. The energy sector's outperformance is due to supply not keeping up with demand. During the pandemic-induced recession, prices cratered and oil and gas companies pumped less. Some even went out of business. Then, as the world recovered from the pandemic, prices began to move higher again, but investors wanted companies to pay down debt, buy back shares or boost dividends more than they wanted new exploration. Domestically, oil and gas companies are drilling for more fossil fuels now, especially as the war in Ukraine caused already high prices to spike further. With the potential for prices to stay high for some time, here are seven of the best oil and gas stocks to consider.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

U.S. Says China and Russia Bomber Drill Shows Depth of Their Alignment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A joint strategic bomber exercise by Russia and China in East Asia on Tuesday shows the depth of the two countries' alignment, a senior U.S. administration official said. Russia's defense ministry earlier confirmed the joint patrol, which it said lasted 13 hours over the Japanese and East...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Musk Sued by Twitter Investors for Stock 'Manipulation' During Takeover Bid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk was sued by Twitter Inc investors claiming he manipulated the company's stock price downward, as the chief executive of electric carmaker Tesla Inc mounts a $44 billion takeover bid for the social media platform. The investors said Musk saved himself $156 million by...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

New Zealand Extends Troop Deployments to Solomon Islands

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand on Wednesday said it would extend the New Zealand Defence Force's deployment to the Solomon Islands until at least May next year, amid concerns among Western allies about China's growing presence in the South Pacific. New Zealand deployed troops to the Solomon Islands at the...
POLITICS
Reuters

Dollar eases as traders scale back bets on Fed tightening

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged lower on Thursday as markets considered whether the Federal Reserve might slow or even pause its tightening cycle in the second half of the year, which would weaken the allure of the safehaven currency. The dollar index , which measures...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy