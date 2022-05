Arlington, Virginia is one step closer to becoming a major East Coast urban technology hub now that Amazon’s new headquarters, dubbed HQ2, has been green-lit by city officials. The proposal for the 10.4-acre Pentagon City site known as PenPlace includes a controversial 350-foot swirling glass tower, a 250-seat outdoor amphitheater, three 22-story office towers, a few smaller buildings and public green space. Amazon went through a 14-month feedback process with the local community in the Northern Virginia suburb to refine the design, working to make the new structures more accessible and architecturally diverse.

