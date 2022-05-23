ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Livingston County phone scam: Here's what you need to know

By Sophia Lada, Livingston Daily
HOWELL — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is warning Livingston County residents that a scammer is calling people, and demanding money to clear up arrest warrants and other legal matters.

Claiming to be a sergeant with the LCSO, the scammer demands "bond" money and tells people they will be arrested if they do not send or wire the money quickly.

The Sheriff's Office said government agencies never request money to be sent via a wire service.

The most recent phone number used by the scammer was (517) 701-9077, officials said. There is a voicemail set up on the line, but it is not the real phone number of the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, the press release noted.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office said if anyone receives such a call, they should hang up and block the number. For more information, call the Sheriff's Office at(517) 540-7911

Sophia Lada is a reporter for the Livingston Daily. Contact her at slada@gannett.com or 517.377.1065. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_lada.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Livingston County phone scam: Here's what you need to know

