The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will update its hospital data to improve COVID-19 reporting among hospitalizations as part of today’s regular 4 p.m. data update. In order to improve data transparency and provide the public with better hospitalization information, CDPHE requested and began receiving additional data about COVID hospitalizations from hospitals and health systems. Previously, CDPHE received only discharge diagnosis, which became available several days after discharge and could not offer timely insight into the status of currently hospitalized patients.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO