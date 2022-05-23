ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Univ. of Houston's anti-discrimination policy chills free speech - judge

By Nate Raymond
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
(Reuters) - A federal judge has blocked the University of Houston from reinstating an anti-discrimination policy that subjected students to discipline for harassment, agreeing with a conservative group that it wrongly chilled free speech.

Friday's ruling by U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes in Houston marked the latest victory for Speech First, a nonprofit that has sued various schools over what it says are campus speech restrictions under the guise of anti-harassment policies.

Under the school's policy, students could face discipline ranging from probation to suspension or expulsion for subjecting other students "to unlawful severe, pervasive, or persistent treatment" on the basis of their race, color, gender, age, religion or sexual orientation.

But Speech First argued the university's definition of harassment was so broad that it included "negative stereotyping," "denigrating jokes," and other forms of speech protected by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

Hughes said the school's policy did not comport with standards adopted by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1999's Davis v. Monroe County Board of Education and that a preliminary injunction was necessary to provide students "defenses against arbitrary professors."

"The University cannot choose to abide by the First Amendment in the Constitution," Hughes, an appointee of former Republican President Ronald Reagan, wrote. "It is not guidance — it is the law."

Cherise Trump, Speech First's executive director, in a statement welcomed the ruling, saying the policy "subjects students to discipline "for merely expressing mainstream conservative opinions that other students find objectionable."

Arun Subramanian and Daniel Wilson, lawyers for the university at Susman Godfrey, had no immediate comment.

The university's anti-discrimination policy has been in effect since 2012, and the school said it was key to ensure that its more than 70,000 students, staff and faculty "have access to an environment free from unlawful discrimination and harassment."

The university earlier this month ahead of a court hearing changed its policy to more narrowly define harassment. But Hughes said there remained a risk the school could reinstate the original one.

He cited an earlier case Speech First brought against University of Texas at Austin, in which the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2020 held that the school's decision to change similar policies did not moot the group's lawsuit.

In a more recent case by Speech First, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in April concluded a University of Central Florida policy targeting "discriminatory harassment" likely also violated the First Amendment.

The case is Speech First Inc v. Khator, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 22-cv-00582.

For Speech First Inc: Michael Connolly of Consovoy McCarthy

For the University of Houston: Arun Subramanian and Daniel Wilson of Susman Godfrey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Nate Raymond reports on the federal judiciary and litigation. He can be reached at nate.raymond@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 11

Deon
1d ago

We all knew this was coming any ways. Just another form of control. No more land of the free. Over in China they have more freedom than here.

Reply
7
Gilbert Posey
1d ago

I'm going say anything I Damm well please I'm no coward and I don't beat around the bush.I'll tell it straight forward and like it is.You can take it or leave it.

Reply
7
Related
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ars Technica

Supreme Court urged to block “shocking” reinstatement of Texas social media law

Big Tech lobby groups have asked the US Supreme Court to block a Texas state law that prohibits social media companies from moderating content based on a user's "viewpoint." The state's so-called "censorship" law was previously blocked by a federal judge who ruled that it violates the social networks' First Amendment right to moderate user-submitted content. But the law was reinstated last week by the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which granted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion to stay the preliminary injunction.
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Susan Collins' challenge: Call for the impeachment of Brett Kavanaugh

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a self-styled moderate who postures as a defender of reproductive rights, has said repeatedly in recent years that she would not support a Supreme Court nominee who demonstrates "hostility" to Roe v. Wade.
MAINE STATE
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

