Florida among top 20 states with unemployment rates bouncing back the quickest

Cogent Bank, which has banking centers in Fort Myers and Naples, is expanding its banking services to health care professional practice groups. The new division will serve the practices throughout Florida. Cogent’s professionals will seek to offer banking solutions to practices, including dentists, veterinarians, physicians and eye care professionals, looking to expand operations, change locations, add partners and ancillary services and purchase the latest health care technology. It also offers services to fit each stage of a practice, including mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, partnership buy-ins and buyouts, equipment purchase, expansion relocation or remodeling as well as commercial real estate purchases and refinances.
