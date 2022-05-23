ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida among top 20 states with unemployment rates bouncing back the quickest

By Adam Regan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida’s 3% unemployment rate in April and 38.7% drop in unemployment claims from April 2021 to...

Cogent Bank expands banking to health care practices throughout Florida

Cogent Bank, which has banking centers in Fort Myers and Naples, is expanding its banking services to health care professional practice groups. The new division will serve the practices throughout Florida. Cogent’s professionals will seek to offer banking solutions to practices, including dentists, veterinarians, physicians and eye care professionals, looking to expand operations, change locations, add partners and ancillary services and purchase the latest health care technology. It also offers services to fit each stage of a practice, including mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, partnership buy-ins and buyouts, equipment purchase, expansion relocation or remodeling as well as commercial real estate purchases and refinances.
FORT MYERS, FL
First businesses open at Everglades Square in Golden Gate Estates

The first businesses are opening or preparing to open soon at Everglades Square in Golden Gate Estates. “Well, not exactly March 1 [when Everglades Square was originally planned to open this spring], but a win’s a win. Everglades Square is open,” said David Samadnejad, owner of the nearly 25,000-square-foot multitenant retail center on the northwest corner of Everglades Boulevard and Golden Gate Boulevard. “The tenants are filing their occupancy licenses now. Moravela’s Pizza and the grocery store, Everglades Mart, are just waiting on some final refrigeration to come in that’s on back order to finish up their permit inspections and open them up. Lots of excitement is about to commence.”
GOLDEN GATE, FL

