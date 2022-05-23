Florida among top 20 states with unemployment rates bouncing back the quickest

The first businesses are opening or preparing to open soon at Everglades Square in Golden Gate Estates. “Well, not exactly March 1 [when Everglades Square was originally planned to open this spring], but a win’s a win. Everglades Square is open,” said David Samadnejad, owner of the nearly 25,000-square-foot multitenant retail center on the northwest corner of Everglades Boulevard and Golden Gate Boulevard. “The tenants are filing their occupancy licenses now. Moravela’s Pizza and the grocery store, Everglades Mart, are just waiting on some final refrigeration to come in that’s on back order to finish up their permit inspections and open them up. Lots of excitement is about to commence.”

GOLDEN GATE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO