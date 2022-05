A$AP Rocky and Rihanna first fueled dating rumors by having dinner together in Los Angeles in Feb. 2020. Nine months later, PEOPLE confirmed they are indeed “dating.” A$AP, 33, and Rih, 34, developed a wonderful romance and announced they were expecting their first child together in January 2022. The couple’s son was born on May 13 in Los Angeles. This relationship is Rihanna’s first since Hassan Jameel, her billionaire boyfriend of three years. Rihanna and Hassan called it quits in January 2020…right as she was seen attending the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York City. Here’s the scoop on Rocky, in case you didn’t know:

