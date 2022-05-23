ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay Seeking Vendors for 2022 Independence Day Celebration

The City of Palm Bay’s Annual Independence Day Celebration will return to the Palm Bay Campus of Eastern Florida State College, 250 Community College Pkwy SE, this year. The celebration will be held on Saturday, July 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. with fireworks capping off the evening around 9:15 p.m. In addition to fireworks, the event will feature food trucks, vendors, live music, and a kids’ zone.

Applications for vendors and food vendors are now being accepted for the event. The fee for food trucks and food vendors is $125. The fee for one 10’ x 10’ commercial vendor space is $100. Non-profit organizations and Palm Bay Chamber of Commerce Members are $50 per 10’ x 10’ space.

All vendors will be accepted on a first come, first served basis and Palm Bay Recreation Department staff reserves the right to refuse any vendor application in order to offer a wide variety of different foods and vendors. No registrations will be accepted after Monday, June 27, 2022.

For more information or to request a registration form, call Daniel Waite at (321) 726-2760 or email Daniel.Waite@PBFL.org.

