It’s official: Hot girl summer has been replaced by hot Croc summer. The rubber slippers have become immensely popular throughout high fashion and streetwear, mostly thanks to collaborators like Balenciaga, Justin Bieber, and Salehe Bembury. Each has elevated Crocs to new heights — figuratively and literally, as Balenciaga’s Croc heels prove — although Bembury in particular has brought hype to the clogs comparable to that of the sneaker market. The designer’s Crocs Pollex, reimagined with his signature fingerprint-inspired pattern, currently resell for over ten times their $85 retail price.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO