Autopsies are being performed on three individuals killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 81 south in Washington County, Virginia Tuesday afternoon. Virginia State Police tell us an adult male driver and a female passenger in a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee died when the vehicle crossed the median, struck a guardrail, flipped onto its side and came to rest in the northbound lane of 81. That’s when the adult male driver of an oncoming 2020 Jeep Cherokee was killed when he was unable to avoid striking the overturned vehicle in its lane. The impact caused both vehicles to catch fire. We’ll update you on the names of those individuals killed as we gather additional information from Virginia State Police.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO