ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Cool Breeze Bike Ride(s) May Be the Coolest Ride You Ever Pedaled￼

By Visit Ventura
visitventuraca.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopsicles, cool ocean breezes, and five rides designed with nothing but fun – and cool – in mind. When it comes to bike rides, no ride out cools the aptly named Cool Breeze Century Ride. For starters, the Cool Breeze rides – five altogether – will be held on Saturday, August...

visitventuraca.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockinmama.net

Camping at Ventura Ranch KOA

As a kid, I looked forward to our family’s camping adventures along the coasts of California. My dad specifically loved the outdoors, and those trips were spent tent camping under the stars with campfires, disconnected from our busy suburban life. I have continued these outdoor adventures with my own kids, and while tent camping has always been my mainstay, my introduction to glamping, thanks to KOA (Kampgrounds of America), has me a bit spoiled. Since we are part of the KOA Rewards program, I could not pass up the opportunity to book a stay at the Ventura Ranch KOA. This family-friendly campground is located at the foot of Ventura County’s highest mountain, Topa Topa in between Santa Paula and Ojai. Find out why Ventura Ranch KOA is our new favorite campground!
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cool Breeze#Bike#Beaches#Cold Beer#Pacific#Sports#The Cool Breeze Bike Ride#Popsicles#The Hilly Century
Atlas Obscura

Cold Spring Canyon Arch Bridge

Overlooking a canyon in the Santa Ynez Mountains, the Cold Spring Canyon Arch Bridge carries motorists up to 400 feet above the canyon floor. The bridge is on a stretch of State Route 154 and, in addition to its impressive height, also boasts the title of being California’s largest steel arch bridge.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Ventura County Reporter

THE SOUNDS OF SUMMER | VC’s music festival season gets under way soon

PICTURED: Dancers strut their stuff onstage during the community show of the 2017 Oxnard Salsa Festival. This year’s festival takes place July 30-31. Photo courtesy of Oxnard Salsa Festival. Summer 2022 is going to get loud! The music festival season will soon be in full swing, with musicians and...
OXNARD, CA
Ventura County Reporter

HAPPENINGS | May 26-June 2, 2022

PICTURED: ART IN THE PARK | May 28-29. Art in the Park is an annual tradition started in 1977 by local artists at the Ojai Art Center to give artists a place to sell their work during Memorial Day weekend. There’s something for everyone: 80 fine art exhibitors, youth and adult art classes and activities, live music by Dive Bar Messiahs and food trucks. Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free. Libbey Park, 269 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.ojaiartcenter.org. Pictured: Metal horse sculpture by Paul Yniguez.
VENTURA, CA
palisadesnews.com

Popular Malibu Restaurant Opening Sushi Spot

Howdy’s Sonrisa Cafe to open malibu Sushi later in the year. Howdy’s Sonrisa Cafe in Malibu owner Howdy Kabrinis has announced that there will be a new and cutting edge menu at the restaurant plus a new sushi restaurant in the works in Malibu from the same team, as reported by Malibu Magazine.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Earthquakes Felt In Santa Clarita, No Damage Reported

Two earthquakes rattled Santa Clarita early Thursday morning, causing no damage. Around 2:15 a.m. a 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck 15 miles from Ridgecrest, according to the United States Geologic Survey, (USGS). A second 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck at just after 4 a.m. centered in Castaic. SCV residents reported feeling the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

4.3 Magnitude Earthquake in Trona Felt on the South Coast

Some South Coast residents felt an earthquake early Thursday morning with its epicenter in Trona. At 2:23 a.m., a 4.3 magnitude quake struck the Searles Valley close to the town of Trona and the Mojave Desert. Several edhat readers wrote in claiming they felt an early morning jolt. The United...
TRONA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

HOW THE STORY ENDS? | Longtime institution Bank of Books to close in face of rent hike

PICTURED: Clarey Rudd plans to close Bank of Books. Photo by Alex Wilson. Clarey Rudd walks among shelves piled high with stacks of new, used and rare books, vintage magazines and folding maps in the expansive basement of downtown Ventura’s Bank of Books, and envisions how much work it will take to empty the 5,000 square foot store of everything inside.
VENTURA, CA
kclu.org

Brush fire burning on Central Coast

There’s a brush fire burning on the Central Coast. What’s being called the Bull Fire is burning in the hills northeast of Santa Maria. The 50 acre plus blaze is north of Highway 166 in the Bull Canyon area. It was discovered at around 3 Tuesday afternoon. There are no homes in the area.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

IN BRIEF | May 26, 2022

PICTURED: Surfers walk past a lifeguard stand at Harbor Cove Beach in Ventura. Photo courtesy of Ventura Harbor Village. Daily lifeguard service begins this weekend at beaches near Ventura Harbor, with three lifeguard towers staffed through Labor Day. Harbor officials have contracted with the California Department of Parks and Recreation to provide the service at a cost of just over $140,000.
VENTURA, CA
kclu.org

Home lawn watering limited to one day a week; new drought related restrictions for Conejo Valley

A South Coast city is the latest place in the Tri-Counties to announce that residents will have to make major mandatory cuts in water use as a result of the drought. The City of Thousand Oaks is limiting home and business landscaping watering to one day a week. Odd number addresses can water on Saturdays, and even number addresses on Sundays. People can hand water trees and bushes as needed.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy