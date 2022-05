Along with peaches, red clay, and wings, Atlanta is known for its festivals throughout the year, and in the coming weeks, many of your favorite events are returning. It won’t matter if you’re a fan of food, film, entertainment, or fine art, Georgia’s capital will be able to accommodate your every need. Whether it’s the Jazz Festival at Piedmont Park, the immersive Arts Fest located on the streets of Alpharetta, or the wildly popular Atlanta Ice Cream Festival in June, each has its own unique vibe and can provide a special experience for everyone in attendance.

