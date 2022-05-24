City of Saint Paul Department of Human Rights & Equal Economic Opportunity to Host Community Open House
Department of Human Rights & Equal Economic Opportunity (HREEO) will host an open house at the Frogtown Community Center on May 24, 2022.
Saint Paul, MN – Tomorrow, the City of Saint Paul Department of Human Rights & Equal Economic Opportunity (HREEO) will host an open house at the Frogtown Community Center. The open house is free, open to the public and will provide community members the opportunity to engage with HREEO workers and City leaders to learn about the work of the department, and ways to engage in supporting accessibility and economic opportunities for our community.
WHO:
- Melvin Carter, Mayor, City of Saint Paul
- Sandy Pappas, Senator, Minnesota State Senate
- Rebecca Lucero, Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Human Rights
- Kristien R. E. Butler, Director, Human Rights & Equal Economic Opportunity
WHEN:
WHERE:
- Frogtown Community Center
- 230 Como Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55103
Language and communication accommodations are available on request.
ABOUT THE DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RIGHTS & EQUAL ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY
The Department of Human Rights & Equal Economic Opportunity serves Saint Paul residents and businesses by advancing justice and equity through education, advocacy, and enforcement. HREEO is composed of several divisions that perform a diverse array of functions.
- Procurement (Contract & Analysis Services)
The Department of Human Rights & Equal Economic Opportunity staffs and partners with several advisory boards, which work to better inform policy makers.
For more information, please visit www.stpaul.gov/hreeo.
###
Comments / 0