ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightsen, CA

Suspected drunk driver allegedly kills horse, injures rider in California

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L2RqH_0fnmliuk00
Police lights (Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

KNIGHTSEN, Calif. — A suspected drunk driver allegedly killed a horse and injured a rider in California Friday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday in Knightsen, California. KTVU says a driver allegedly hit and killed a horse. The rider on the horse was also injured. The rider was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The horse died at the scene, according to the East Bay Times. Contra Costa County Animal Control assisted in removing the horse.

KTVU says the car sustained a lot of damage but the driver was not injured.

The East Bay Times says California Highway Patrol officers saw signs of impairment from the driver. He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. The name of the driver has not been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Charges approved against suspect in U.S Route 35 shooting death in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office has approved charges against a man accused of a deadly crash on U.S. Route 35 in Riverside on May 8. Riverside Police presented the charges and were prosecutor-approved for Jamar Hayes. The 26-year-old man was named as a person of interest on May 16 and accused of killing Shauna Cameron as she was driving on Route 35 on Mother’s Day.
RIVERSIDE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Knightsen, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Knightsen, CA
Knightsen, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Mississippi man arrested for allegedly killing his mother’s fiance hours after graduation

CALEDONIA, Miss. — A Mississippi man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother’s fiance hours after he graduated from high school. WCBI says Justin Robert Coggins, 18, was arrested Monday just days after he allegedly killed his mother’s fiancee, Dustin Hoffpauir, 33. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office’s Sheriff Eddie Hawkins told WCBI that the shooting happened hours after Coggins graduated from Caledonia High School.
CALEDONIA, MS
WHIO Dayton

Customs agents seize nearly 1,500 pounds of meth off coast of Washington state

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Customs agents in Washington state seized nearly 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday, authorities said. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, marine interdiction agents from the agency’s Air and Marine Operations seized the narcotics southwest of Stuart Island, which is located west of Bellingham and near the U.S.-Canada border.
BELLINGHAM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Drunk Driver#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Ktvu#The East Bay Times#Dui#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WHIO Dayton

'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — (AP) — By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. It happened after Sandy Hook, after Parkland, after the Orlando nightclub shooting and after...
UVALDE, TX
WHIO Dayton

Florida gov signs condo safety bill after building collapse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida will require statewide recertification of condominiums over three stories tall under new legislation Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Thursday as a response to the Surfside building collapse that killed 98 people. But while the measure was hailed by lawmakers, the...
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

NRA stages marketing event as Texas mourns school shooting

HOUSTON — (AP) — The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to "reflect on" -- and deflect any blame for -- the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
HOUSTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Lease terms for California offshore wind projects released

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The Biden administration has released the lease terms for offshore wind projects that would place hundreds of turbines in California's coastal waters — the first such project off the nation's Pacific coast. The two projects along the state's northern and central coasts...
WHIO Dayton

Ohio seeks to hold cemetery operators accountable this Memorial Day

TROY — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many people will be visiting Ohio cemeteries to honor those who died while serving in the military. The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing is responsible for the maintenance and operation of cemeteries. It encourages families and visitors to report issues that they see while visiting the cemeteries.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
74K+
Followers
105K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy