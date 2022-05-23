ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Reaves calls out Max Domi for Ryan Lindgren hit: 'I wish I would've grabbed him first'

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant had some strong words about Max Domi’s “cheap shot” on Ryan Lindgren at the end of game three, and hinted that New York has enforcers of its own that can match that kind of play.

Everyone assumed he was referencing Ryan Reaves, but Gallant only smiled when asked if that was who he was implying could even the odds moving forward.

“I never said his name," Gallant said, via Mollie Walker of the New York Post, when asked about Reaves. "He knows his role.”

Reaves seemed to embrace what could be coming in game four, as a heightened physicality could be on deck Tuesday, when the Blueshirts will have a chance to even the series.

If there is more intensity, Reaves would certainly welcome it.

“I hope so,” Reaves said when asked if game four would be more physical. “I’m gonna go do my thing, go run some people and get in their face. Try and get the same result as last night, another win.”

Reaves also threw some shade at Domi for his hit on Lindgren, who has already dealt with multiple injuries this postseason.

“It happens in playoff games. I guess guys feel a little braver because scrums like that probably aren’t gonna result in anything,” Reaves said. “I wish I was a little quicker to the scrum for sure. I was a little behind, but I wish I would’ve grabbed him first.”

