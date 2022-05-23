ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox lefty prospects dominating at Double-A

MLB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Maine -- Brayan Bello was a big deal here this spring. Boston’s top pitching prospect debuted at the Double-A level in mid-June of last year and had impressive moments through the end of the season. But in the beginning of 2022, Bello did something special every time he took the...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Joe Kelly ripping Yankees brings back hateful Red Sox memories

Thankfully, the New York Yankees are done playing the Chicago White Sox for the remainder of the 2022 season. The fallout from the Josh Donaldson-Tim Anderson incident — while important to discuss and hold Donaldson accountable for — has been overblown thanks to the outrage of those who aren’t even involved. It’s safe to say most would like to move on from this, so a naturally parting of the ways until the postseason seems to be a healthy antidote.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Winning streak over, but Red Sox happy with progress

CHICAGO -- The 2021 Red Sox had a simple recipe for success: score runs and have the starting rotation pitch well enough to carry them to victory. The 2022 Sox showed glimpses of that same approach during their recent hot streak (six straight wins), which they hope is an indication of what’s to come this season.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

How Trevor Story helped turn Boston's season around

The Red Sox were lost a couple of weeks ago, and nobody could find Trevor Story, the free-agent shortstop from the Rockies who had become a $140 million (over six years) second baseman at Fenway Park. A team that was within two wins of the World Series last October found itself at the bottom of the AL East with a record of 10-19.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

O's play 'a little tired' after marathon stretch

NEW YORK -- Right-hander Tyler Wells had one bad inning on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, and it proved costly as the Orioles were blanked by the Yankees, 2-0, in the rubber game. Wells cruised during the first three innings, retiring nine of the first 10 hitters he faced. But...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Sports
City
Boston, MA
State
Maine State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Portland, ME
Sports
CBS Boston

Josh Winckowski set to make Red Sox debut this weekend

BOSTON -- Red Sox pitching prospect Josh Winckowski is expected to make his big league debut this weekend. Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Winckowski will likely start the second game of Boston's double header with the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.Winckowski, a 23-year-old righty, was acquired from the Mets in a three-team trade last February that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals. (Franchy Cordero also came to Boston in the trade.) He is currently the 13th-ranked prospect in the Boston farm system.Added to the Red Sox 40-man roster last November, Winckowski has spent the 2022 season with Triple-A Worcester. He owns a 3.13 ERA and 34 strikeouts to just six walks over 31.2 innings over seven starts. Winckowski split his 2021 season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. He made 23 appearances for the two teams, 23 of which were starts, and compiled a 9-4 record with a 3.94 ERA while striking out 101 batters over 112 innings pitched.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Never-ending Story: Sox 2B's hot streak becomes historic

CHICAGO -- Trevor Story is baseball’s hottest hitter and there seems to be no stopping him. His all-around performance was on display once again in the Red Sox’s 16-7 win against the White Sox on Thursday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. “Times like this are rare,” Story said....
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Highways and byways: Brantly's mad dash to Bronx

This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rob Brantly eyed the breakfast spread in the visiting clubhouse at Polar Park in Worcester, Mass., on Saturday, deciding to pass on the eggs and bacon. The catcher figured that there would be time to eat after the game, having no clue that this would be the wildest travel day of his career.
WORCESTER, MA
ClutchPoints

Chaim Bloom sounds off on Xander Bogaerts’ Red Sox future

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has once again reiterated his desire to keep Xander Bogaerts with the team past the 2022 season. Speaking to “The Greg Hill” Show on WEEI 93.7 ahead of the Red Sox’s road series finale against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, Bloom noted that he is “hopeful” that a resolution will end up coming to this dilemma.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Groome
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Lance Carter
MLB

Teams across MLB mourn Texas shooting victims

Games were preceded by moments of silence and Major League Baseball issued a statement on Tuesday after at least 19 children and two adults were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. “Our hearts are broken tonight,” the MLB statement read. “Major League Baseball mourns...
UVALDE, TX
MLB

MLB, Unmind team up to bolster well-being of players, employees

Major League Baseball announced a new collaboration with cultural change platform Unmind on Wednesday, taking another step in its commitment to mental health. The league will bolster its existing well-being benefits and initiatives by launching the Unmind platform to approximately 1,300 corporate staff members and 7,000 umpires and Minor League players beginning next month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lefties#Triple A Worcester#Era#Eastern League
MLB

Melendez has 'big day' at the plate, impressing at catcher

PHOENIX -- Over his first three weeks in the Major Leagues, MJ Melendez has received overwhelming praise from Royals pitchers and coaches for his skills behind the plate. The 23-year-old catcher has quickly settled in there during Salvador Perez’s absence. Let’s not forget that Melendez can swing the bat...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

Smash Burger! Three-run homer lifts White Sox

CHICAGO -- White Sox designated hitter Jake Burger has never hit a home run on a slower pitch then the 67-mph slider he connected on against Rich Hill during a 3-1 victory over Boston Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. In reality, Burger probably never will again. But Burger’s ability...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Joc's 3 HRs, 8 RBIs lead Giants in MLB's game of the year

SAN FRANCISCO -- Joc Pederson grew up 30 miles south of Oracle Park in Palo Alto, where he idolized Giants legend Barry Bonds, a fellow left-handed slugger and Bay Area product. On Tuesday afternoon, Pederson got the chance to pick the brain of one of his favorite players, describing their pregame chat as “probably the best hitting conversation I’ve ever had.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB

Cease to take 'deeper dive' to see if he's tipping pitches

CHICAGO -- The White Sox were in trouble after just one Dylan Cease pitch during a 16-3 drubbing administered by the Red Sox on Tuesday evening at Guaranteed Rate Field. Kiké Hernández launched that 96.1 mph four-seam fastball, per Statcast, deep into the left-field stands, and the night only got worse for the White Sox right-hander. Boston (20-22) scored four in the first inning off Cease, after scoring five runs in total during a three-game White Sox sweep from May 6-8 at Fenway Park, punctuated by Trevor Story's three-run dinger to left. The Red Sox knocked out Cease after three innings and 71 pitches, as he yielded seven runs on eight hits and two walks in losing for the first time at home since July 21, 2021.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Bats help A's end 0-13 skid against Mariners

OAKLAND -- A road trip to Detroit earlier this month birthed a tradition for the A’s of doing the Nae Nae -- a dance move popularized by Silentó’s 2015 hit song, "Watch Me" -- whenever a player reaches second base on a double. Around that time, Oakland’s...
OAKLAND, CA
MLB

Back in rotation, Ashby deals in front of All-Star uncle

SAN DIEGO -- Between hugging old friends -- 1976 National League Cy Young Award winner Randy Jones here, ever-smiling Tony Gwynn Jr. there -- former two-time Padres All-Star Andy Ashby pointed to his heart. It was a few hours before Wednesday’s 2-1 Brewers win at Petco Park and Ashby was telling stories about his nephew, Milwaukee left-hander Aaron Ashby, who was about to make a start not only sentimental for his extended family, but salient for his team, which needs the 24-year-old now as much as ever.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Braves' wild walk-off win real family affair

ATLANTA -- William and Olga Contreras have seen one of their sons earn two All-Star selections and establish himself as one of baseball’s top catchers. Now, they can proudly say they have also seen their younger son produce one of the first great moments of his young Major League career.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy