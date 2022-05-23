Red Sox lefty prospects dominating at Double-A

CHICAGO -- The White Sox were in trouble after just one Dylan Cease pitch during a 16-3 drubbing administered by the Red Sox on Tuesday evening at Guaranteed Rate Field. Kiké Hernández launched that 96.1 mph four-seam fastball, per Statcast, deep into the left-field stands, and the night only got worse for the White Sox right-hander. Boston (20-22) scored four in the first inning off Cease, after scoring five runs in total during a three-game White Sox sweep from May 6-8 at Fenway Park, punctuated by Trevor Story's three-run dinger to left. The Red Sox knocked out Cease after three innings and 71 pitches, as he yielded seven runs on eight hits and two walks in losing for the first time at home since July 21, 2021.
