Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he would meet with Putin to end the war

By Reuters
 6 days ago

May 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin was the only Russian official he was willing to meet with to discuss how to end the war.

Zelenskiy, addressing by video link an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos, also said that arranging any talks with Russia was becoming more difficult in light of what he said was evidence of Russian actions against civilians under occupation.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" to degrade Ukraine's military capabilities.

"The president of the Russian Federation decides it all," said Zelenskiy through an interpreter. "If we are talking about ending this war without him personally, that decision cannot be taken."

Zelenskiy said the discovery of mass killings in areas occupied by Russian troops earlier in the war, particularly outside Kyiv, made it more difficult to arrange talks and he would rule out any discussions with other officials.

Founder and Executive chairman Klaus Schwab addresses the delegates with the Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy displayed on a screen in the background during the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

"I cannot accept any kind of meeting with anyone coming from the Russian Federation but the president," he said. "And only in the case when there is one issue on the (table): stopping the war. There are no other grounds for any other kind of meeting."

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have held sporadic talks since Russian forces poured into Ukraine at the end of February, but both sides say the talks have stalled.

Zelenskiy told Ukrainian television last week that it was impossible to halt the war without some sort of diplomacy involved.

In his remarks to the audience in Davos, Zelenskiy also said that war came at a huge human price for Ukrainians. The country's forces, he said, were making gains, notably near the second city of Kharkiv, but "the bloodiest situation remains in Donbas, where we are losing too many people".

He added that any notion of recovering by force the Crimea peninsula, seized and annexed by Russia in 2014, would cause hundreds of thousands of casualties.

Reporting by Ronald Popeski, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Robyn
5d ago

Now that he got all the $$ from the United States. NOW he will negotiate. But until he got the $$ from the US, this war wasn’t going to end.

Randy Hadrava
5d ago

Give Ukrain back to Russia it never belonged to the United States anyway & we should not have been stocking weapons of mass destruction there

floopy c
6d ago

since so much of Russia's war machines on the battle front are getting turned into scrap metal, Zelensky should ask Putin for Russia's surrender.

Fox News

Russia has signaled intent to end 'current phase' of invasion, cut losses with Kherson referendum: expert

Russia has potentially signaled intent to end the invasion of Ukraine and integrate the Kherson region, an intelligence expert told Fox News Digital. Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "residents of Kherson must decide for themselves" whether they will "appeal" for "integration of the region into the Russian territory," according to TASS.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand 'immediate withdrawal' from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow's servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Daily Mail

New footage shows Ukrainians blowing up Russia's most-advanced £4million tank 'with a Swedish rocket launcher that costs £18,000'

New footage has emerged showing Russia's most expensive and up-to-date tank getting destroyed by Ukrainian forces during fighting in Donbas. Drone footage, issued by Ukraine's Ministry of Defence today, shows the T-90M - a £4million latest-generation war machine - exploding after being hit during the battle for Stary Saltiv, to the north of Kharkiv, last week.
MILITARY
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin's 'secret girlfriend' is rumoured to be pregnant again, the Russian President isn't thrilled

The Russian President prefers to keep quiet about his private life, but he cannot silence rumours. It is believed that Putin and Alina Kabaeva have been in a relationship since 2008. The Russian President has denied these rumours but he has been seen on various occasions with the ex-gymnast. A Russian news channel has said that Kabaeva is pregnant again.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Davos#Crimea Peninsula#Russian#The World Economic Forum#Ukrainian
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin has forcibly deported 1.2MILLION Ukrainians to Russia and put them in 'filtration camps' – including mother of four-year-old girl who 'was snatched off the street and separated from her daughter

Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia, the U.S. has said, with some reports suggesting more than 1 million have been taken - including a mother who was separated from her four-year-old daughter. A senior defence official said Tuesday that the Pentagon has seen indications that Ukrainians caught...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'underwent successful cancer surgery last week and is now recovering', opposition sources say in latest claim about the Russian leader's health

Vladimir Putin underwent 'successful' cancer surgery last week and is recovering, it has been claimed in just the latest rumour about the Russian leader's health. The 69-year-old underwent an unknown procedure late Monday following advice from medicals that treatment was 'essential', according to Telegram channel General SVR which claims to be getting information from inside the Kremlin.
HEALTH
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin news – Evil Russian troops will attack POLAND next over support for Ukraine, pro-Kremlin warlord vows

VLADIMIR Putin's Chechen warlord protégé, Ramzan Kadyrov, has threatened to attack POLAND in retaliation for its support for Ukraine during invasion. In a video message on Monday, the leader of the Chechen Republic, 45 – who calls himself Putin's 'footsoldier' – said: "Ukraine is a done deal. What I'm interested in is Poland.
POLITICS
