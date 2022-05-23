ACV Auctions CEO Predicts Used Car Prices to Decline by End of Year
George Chamoun, CEO of ACV Auctions, a platform that allows dealers to auction used cars to consumers online, joined Cheddar News to talk about how the red hot used car market has changed throughout the year. "In general, we anticipate used-car value to start declining toward the end of the year into next year," he predicted. Chamoun noted that more new vehicles getting onto lots will be behind the decrease in cost to the consumer.
Comments / 1