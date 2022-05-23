ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

ACV Auctions CEO Predicts Used Car Prices to Decline by End of Year

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfSXh_0fnmVdr500

George Chamoun, CEO of ACV Auctions, a platform that allows dealers to auction used cars to consumers online, joined Cheddar News to talk about how the red hot used car market has changed throughout the year. "In general, we anticipate used-car value to start declining toward the end of the year into next year," he predicted. Chamoun noted that more new vehicles getting onto lots will be behind the decrease in cost to the consumer.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Acv#Used Cars#Vehicles#Acv Auctions
freightwaves.com

Used truck auction prices slipping but still historically high

Used truck auction prices dipped in April as freight demand softened, but the doubling in cost of acquiring low-mileage pre-owned equipment over the last year will take months to return to anything resembling normal. And even with the peak crested, prices will be much higher than the historic gap between...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Money

Here’s Where Home Prices Are Rising the Most in the U.S.

Home prices in America keep rising at an astonishing pace, despite some signs that the red-hot housing market may finally be cooling off. A new report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) found that in the first quarter of 2022, 70% of the 185 major metro areas saw home prices grow by 10% or more over the past year.
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

President Biden Says U.S. Would Respond 'Militarily' if China Invades Taiwan

On a trip to Asia to rebuild structured trade relations with its partners by signing the Indo-Pacific trade deal, President Biden was asked about the willingness of the U.S. to militarily support Taiwan if China were to potentially invade. Joel Rubin, a foreign policy expert and VP for global policy and public affairs at National Peace Corps Association, joined Cheddar News to break down the trade agreement and Biden's frank assessment on defending Taiwan if necessary.
FOREIGN POLICY
Cheddar News

Social Media Hammered by Mounting Questions Over Advertising

Social media has had a rough 2022 with lingering questions about advertising spending, political ads and a $44 billion takeover of Twitter that may or may not be happening, depending on which Elon Musk tweet you read. Then late Monday, Snap issued a rather dire profit warning, saying that “the...
INTERNET
Cheddar News

Pepsi Will No Longer Sponsor the Super Bowl Half Time Show

Pepsi’s 10-year contract with the NFL to sponsor the Super Bowl Half Time Show has come to an end and the rights are now up for grabs, leaving football fans to wonder what competitor or a wild card will jump in to take the food and beverage giant's place. However, PepsiCo will still have pour rights at all of the NFL major events.
NFL
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy