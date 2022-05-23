ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Interior Secretary Celebrates CSKT National Bison Range Transfer

By Peter Christian
Newstalk KGVO
Newstalk KGVO
 3 days ago
On Saturday, the Salish and Kootenai Tribes welcomed U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet member, to help honor the tribes for the successful transfer of the National Bison Range in Moeise to tribal governance. Secretary Haaland addressed the crowd gathered at CSKT College and looked...

