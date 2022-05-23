Gia Coppola Directing Boy Band Fanatic Doc ‘Superfans’ With Jason Bateman Producing

CANNES – To be frank, it’s hard to explain Olivier Assayas‘ impressive new limited series “Irma Vep” with a simple logline. It’s primarily about a modern-day movie star, Mira (Alicia Vikander), who is starring in a new limited series inspired by the classic French silent film “Les Vampires” which also inspired a 1997 film, “Irma Vep.” In the HBO series, the director (Vincent Macaigne), is remaking his own movie of “Irma Vep” into a limited series, just like Assayas is in real life. And, the Lacoste’s character also married the star of his ’90s film, only to divorce her a few years later. Just as – you guessed it – Assayas did with Maggie Cheung, the star of his original film. So, while being a hilarious (and perhaps somewhat too real) satire on the current state of the global entertainment industry, this new “Irma Vep” is also an exploration of Assayas’ coming to grips with a failed marriage that ended almost 20 years ago. It’s light, it’s funny, it’s shocking, but it’s also, thanks to Lacoste’s fantastic performance, dramatically captivating.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO