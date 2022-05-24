ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged scooter driver surrenders in stray bullet death of 11-year-old Kyahara Tay

The 18-year-old who was allegedly driving the scooter from which a gunman fired the shot that killed an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx surrendered Monday.

Authorities say Omar Bojang turned himself into the Bronx District Attorney's Office, accompanied by his lawyer.

Police released Bojang's name and photo on Friday, after announcing the arrest of 15-year-old Matthew Godwin on murder charges in the death of Kyahara Tay.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark appealed for his family to turn him in, which is what authorities say happened.

ALSO READ | Ghost guns: Eyewitness News investigates a growing menace

The exact charges against Bojang have not yet been released. Godwin is charged with murder, manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Bojang has been shot twice in the past, police said, and has prior arrests for gun possession and is also wanted for robbery.

The intended target of the shooting is believed to have been a teen who was not hit, but the bullet traveled a half block and struck Tay
.

She went into a nail salon for help and collapsed before later dying at the hospital.

Her father, Sokpini Tay, gave a tearful plea at a rally last week.

"Please have mercy for her," he said while crying. "Please don't forget her. Please. She's a baby. She wasn't grown up yet. She didn't have time to grow up. I'll never get a chance to see her again."

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was joined by Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, City Council Member Rafael Salamanca, District Attorney Darcel Clark, and advocates at the "Justice for Kyhara Tay" rally to call for resources, support, and change.

"To the community, if you know who these people are, say something," Clark said. "This is our job. This is our community. We've got to flip the script on them."

According to the NYPD, there have been 65 shootings, three of them fatal, with victims under 18 so far this year.

Grief counselors are at Bronx Academy for Multi-Media, where Tay was a sixth grade student as classmates mourned the loss of a friend.

ALSO READ | Bronx DA urges credit card companies to cut ties with ghost gun sellers

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark shared a letter she sent this week to both Mastercard and Visa, urging them to cut ties with ghost gun sellers.

Geneva Leonia Dobbins
3d ago

He needs to go to jail for the rest of his life and the other child that was o. the scooter with him. It'scrazy out here in the wild wild west.. May all the children who were a victim of this senseless gun Violence Rest In Peace❤️❤️❤️❤️

