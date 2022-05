Game four of this second-round matchup continues tonight as the New York Rangers host the Carolina Hurricanes. The series is now 2-1 in favor of the Hurricanes after the Rangers came up huge with a win in game three to give themselves a chance to win this series. The Hurricanes have had trouble winning on the road this postseason, can they pull off a win tonight to go up 3-1 on the Rangers? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Rangers prediction and pick.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO