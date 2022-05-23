ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Court Ruling Extends Uneven Treatment for Asylum-Seekers

9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmvNm_0fnllGOV00

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — As the sun set over the Rio Grande, about 120 Cubans, Colombians and Venezuelans who waded through waist-deep water stepped into Border Patrol vehicles, soon to be released in the United States to pursue their immigration cases.

Across the border in the Mexican town of Piedras Negras, Honduran families banded together in a section of downtown with cracked sidewalks, narrow streets and few people, unsure where to spend the night because the city’s only shelter was full.

The opposite fortunes illustrate the dual nature of U.S. border enforcement under pandemic rules, known as Title 42 and named for a 1944 public health law. President Joe Biden wanted to end those rules Monday, but a federal judge in Louisiana issued a nationwide injunction that keeps them intact.

The U.S. government has expelled migrants more than 1.9 million times under Title 42, denying them a chance to seek asylum as permitted under U.S. law and international treaty for purposes of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

But Title 42 is not applied evenly across nationalities. For example, Mexico agrees to take back migrants from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico. For other nationalities, however, high costs, poor diplomatic relations and other considerations make it difficult for the U.S. to fly migrants to their home countries under Title 42. Instead, they are typically freed in the U.S. to seek asylum or other forms of legal status.

Hondurans in Piedras Negras ask Cubans arriving at the bus station for money, knowing Cubans will have no use for pesos because they will go directly across the border. While Mexico agreed in April to take some Cubans and Nicaraguans expelled under Title 42, the vast majority are released in the U.S.

“It was in and out,” Javier Fuentes, 20, said of his one-night stay in a rented house in Piedras Negras. On Sunday morning, he and two other Cuban men walked across the Rio Grande and on a paved road for about an hour until they found a Border Patrol vehicle in Eagle Pass, a Texas town of 25,000 people where migrants cross the river to the edge of a public golf course.

Overnight rains had raised water to about neck-level for most adults, a possible explanation for the absence of groups numbering in the dozens, even over 100, that frequent the area many days.

“Slow start to the morning,” a Border Patrol agent said as he greeted Texas National Guard troops watching four Peruvians, including a 7-month-old boy who crossed with his parents after several days crammed into a rented room in Piedras Negras with 17 migrants.

As the water dropped again to waist-level, about three dozen migrants gathered at a riverfront public park that also drew local residents in Piedras Negras, which considers itself the birthplace of nachos. Infants and young children joined a largely Honduran crowd to cross. One Honduran woman was eight months’ pregnant in obvious pain.

Eagle Pass, a sprawling town of warehouses and decaying houses that many major retailers have overlooked, is one of the busiest spots in the Border Patrol’s Del Rio sector, which includes about 250 miles (400 kilometers) of sparsely populated riverfront. Last year, about 15,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, assembled in nearby Del Rio, which isn’t much larger than Eagle Pass. Grain fields are about all that separates either town from San Antonio, about a three-hour drive to the east.

The relative ease of crossing — migrants walk across the river within a few minutes, often without paying a smuggler — and a perception that it is relatively safe on the Mexican side has made the remote region a major migration route.

Texas’ Rio Grande Valley has long been the busiest of nine Border Patrol sectors on the Mexican border, but Del Rio has surged to a close second this year. Yuma, Arizona, another spot known for relative safety and ease of crossing, has jumped to third-busiest.

Del Rio and Yuma rank sixth and seventh in the number of agents among the nine sectors, a reflection of how Border Patrol staffing has long lagged shifts in migration flows.

Other parts of the border are less patrolled than Del Rio, a plus for migrants trying to elude capture, but are more rugged and remote, said Jon Anfinsen, president of the National Border Patrol Council’s Del Rio sector chapter.

Anfinsen calls the Del Rio sector “sort of a happy medium” for migrants seeking to balance the appeal of remote areas with safety.

Cristian Salgado, who sleeps on streets of Piedras Negras with his wife and 5-year-old son after fleeing Honduras, said the Mexican border town is “one of the few places where you can more or less live in peace.”

But his excitement about the Biden administration’s plans to lift Title 42 on Monday evaporated with the judge’s ruling. “Now there is no hope,” he said.

Hondurans were stopped nearly 16,000 times on the border in April, with slightly more than half resulting in expulsion under Title 42. The rest could seek asylum in the U.S. if they expressed fear of returning home.

But Cubans fared far better. They were stopped more than 35,000 times in April, and only 451, or barely 1%, were processed under Title 42.

“Cubans get in automatically,” said Joel Gonzalez, 34, of Honduras, who tried eluding agents for three days in Eagle Pass before getting caught and expelled. Agents told him asylum the U.S. was no longer available.

Isis Peña, 45, had turned down an offer from a fellow Honduran woman to cross the river. The woman called from San Antonio, saying she was freed without even being asked if she wanted to claim asylum. The woman now lives in New York.

Peña tried crossing herself the next day, an experience she doesn’t want to repeat for fear of drowning. After about four hours in custody, an agent told her, “There is no asylum for Honduras.”

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

AG Dana Nessel Visits Traverse City, Talks Gun, Domestic Violence

Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel stopped by the Kirkbride Hall in Traverse City Thursday to talk about the connection between gun and domestic violence. Thursday’s discussion was planned prior to Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The discussion comes after the first year of the pandemic saw a 40% increase in domestic violence calls.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Sixth Street Drugs in Traverse City to pay $1.5m settlement after DEA investigation

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Sixth Street Drugs in Traverse City agreed to a $1.5 million settlement after allegations pharmacists filled illegitimate prescriptions for controlled substances. Sixth Street Drugs, Inc., a Munson Healthcare subsidiary, agreed to a three-year Memorandum of Agreement with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to resolve...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
State
Texas State
Grand Traverse County, MI
Government
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Michigan Government
traverseticker.com

A $24 Million Juggernaut: A Look At Northern Michigan's Airbnb Market

Nearly $500,000: That’s how much money Airbnb hosts in the City of Traverse City area pulled in over Memorial Day weekend last year, with the average host earning $800 over the course of the weekend. That’s just one of many eye-opening statistics recently shared with The Ticker. As Traverse City approaches yet another Memorial Day weekend – and with it, the start of yet another summer tourism season – we crunch some of the numbers to find out just how big Airbnb is in northern Michigan.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Northern Michigan man accused of repeatedly threatening ex-wife, impersonating police during call

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan man is facing charges after authorities say he called his ex-wife and pretended to be police. Joseph Gene Porter, 39, of Cadillac, is accused of repeatedly calling and harassing his ex. During one of those calls, police say he left a voicemail claiming to be a Wexford County deputy who wanted to speak to her about something she stole from Porter.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
98.7 WFGR

The First Public ‘Cannabis Lounge’ In Michigan To Open In Kalkaska

The growing cannabis industry in the state now gets lounges where people can come in and smoke, eat or just chill. The first cannabis lounge will open in Kalkaska on June 1. Kalkaska has been one of the surprising success stories since the legalization of recreational cannabis was approved in November of 2018. The small town has six dispensaries among its 2200 residents, making it one of the highest per capita weed stops in the state. So it's only appropriate that the first public lounge be in that northern Michigan city.
KALKASKA, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Police Investigating Rise in Fraud Complaints

Phishing, telemarketing, mass marketing are all common forms of scams. The Traverse City Police Department is currently investigating two complaints of fraud made on Monday. A 72 year-old Traverse City man lost $13,000 after falling for real estate scams and now claims his bank isn’t helping him. “Typically these...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Banana 101.5

Couple Posts Scary Video of Gaylord Tornado Barreling Toward Car

Just days after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Gaylord, a couple trapped in their vehicle posted a video of the twister heading right for them. The couple, whose names have not yet been released, shot the video from their car as they drove near Gaylord, Michigan on Friday, May 20. Fearing for their safety, the couple pulled off to the side of the road as debris was hurled toward their vehicle.
GAYLORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Mexico#Guatemala#Asylum Seekers#Eagle Pass#Ap#Cubans#Colombians#Venezuelans#Mexican#Piedras Negras#Honduran
WNEM

Three Michigan vacation destinations you need to visit this summer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan had three of its destinations make the list for top 150 things to do in the United States this summer. Travel Lemming, an online travel guide known for encouraging travelers to go “off the lemming path,” recently published the list. Among recommendations for trips to the historic Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, Colorado’s Million Dollar Highway, and Seattle’s Fremont Solstice Parade, sits the following Michigan attractions.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Cleanup Effort Continues is Gaylord Area

The Gaylord Community is one step closer to repairing the several homes and businesses that were damaged because of the tornado. FEMA, Michigan State Police and other agencies have been working to asset the damage. 9&10 news spoke to the Public Information Officer for Michigan State Police and Emergency Management...
GAYLORD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
9&10 News

Michigan Works! Will Host Tornado Recovery and Assistance Event Friday in Gaylord

Michigan Works! says three dozen businesses in Gaylord have been impacted by last week’s tornado, and it could be weeks or months before they reopen. The agency is hosting a number of tornado recovery and assistance events for both employers and employees. The free sessions include help for business owners who may be completely closed due to the storm, either for short-term repairs or closed indefinitely. There is also help for workers – with building resumes and other resources for job seekers.
GAYLORD, MI
bridgemi.com

Suicide stalks rural Michigan

Tucked away in the northeast Lower Peninsula, a cluster of sparsely populated Michigan counties is best known to some as a destination for remote camping and prized trout fishing. But this forested landscape is also home to a grim fact of life that’s been quietly present for decades ─ it’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Part of US-10 Closed for Crash

UPDATE: All lanes at Patterson Road (220th Avenue) in Osceola County have reopened to traffic. ______________________________________________________________________________________________. East and West Bound lanes at Patterson Rd (220th Avenue) on US-10 in Osceola County are closed due to a crash. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy